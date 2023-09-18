Tesco Plant Chef Meat-Free Spaghetti Bolognese 400g

Cooked spaghetti, lentils, soya protein and mushrooms in a tomato and herb sauce.

Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch. Rich & Savoury Spaghetti with lentils, soya mince and mushrooms in a herby tomato sauce

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Spaghetti [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Tomato, Lentils (6%), Red Wine, Soya Mince (4.5%) [Rehydrated Soya Protein Concentrate, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Flavouring, Salt, Water], Celery, Carrot, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Sundried Tomatoes, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Basil, Parsley, Rosemary, Yeast Extract, Grape Must Concentrate, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Oregano, Black Pepper, Cane Molasses, Garlic Powder, Oregano Powder.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e