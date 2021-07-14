We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Fresh Food
Pies, Pasties, Quiches & Snacking
Meat Snacking
Salami & Meat Snacks
Salami & Meat Snacks
Peperami Original Salami 5X22.5G
Write a review
£
2.30
£
2.05
/100g
Add Peperami Original Salami 5X22.5G
Add
add Peperami Original Salami 5X22.5G to basket
Peperami Hot 5X22.5G
Write a review
£
2.30
£
2.05
/100g
Add Peperami Hot 5X22.5G
Add
add Peperami Hot 5X22.5G to basket
Mattessons Smoked Pork Sausage Original 260G
Write a review
Rest of
Frankfurters & Hotdogs
shelf
£
2.50
£
0.96
/100g
Add Mattessons Smoked Pork Sausage Original 260G
Add
add Mattessons Smoked Pork Sausage Original 260G to basket
Peperami Beef Bars 3 X 20G
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 14/07/2021 until 03/08/2021
Write a review
£
2.00
£
3.34
/100g
Add Peperami Beef Bars 3 X 20G
Add
add Peperami Beef Bars 3 X 20G to basket
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 14/07/2021 until 03/08/2021
Clubcard Price
Peperami & Cheese Snack Box 50G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
3.00
/100g
Add Peperami & Cheese Snack Box 50G
Add
add Peperami & Cheese Snack Box 50G to basket
Peperami Tender Jerky Hot 50G
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 14/07/2021 until 03/08/2021
Write a review
£
2.00
£
4.00
/100g
Add Peperami Tender Jerky Hot 50G
Add
add Peperami Tender Jerky Hot 50G to basket
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 14/07/2021 until 03/08/2021
Clubcard Price
Peperami Tender Jerky Original 50G
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 14/07/2021 until 03/08/2021
Write a review
£
2.00
£
4.00
/100g
Add Peperami Tender Jerky Original 50G
Add
add Peperami Tender Jerky Original 50G to basket
£1.50 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 14/07/2021 until 03/08/2021
Clubcard Price
Peperami Snack Box Mini Chorizo & Cheddar Cheese 50G
Write a review
£
1.50
£
3.00
/100g
Add Peperami Snack Box Mini Chorizo & Cheddar Cheese 50G
Add
add Peperami Snack Box Mini Chorizo & Cheddar Cheese 50G to basket
Peperami Original Snack Pack Clip Strip 50G
Write a review
Low Everyday Price
£
1.29
£
2.58
/100g
Add Peperami Original Snack Pack Clip Strip 50G
Add
add Peperami Original Snack Pack Clip Strip 50G to basket
Low Everyday Price
Peperami Original Mini Salami 10 X 10G
Write a review
£
2.30
£
2.30
/100g
Add Peperami Original Mini Salami 10 X 10G
Add
add Peperami Original Mini Salami 10 X 10G to basket
Mattessons Smoked Pork Sausage Original 160G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 14/07/2021 until 03/08/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Frankfurters & Hotdogs
shelf
£
1.85
£
1.16
/100g
Add Mattessons Smoked Pork Sausage Original 160G
Add
add Mattessons Smoked Pork Sausage Original 160G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 14/07/2021 until 03/08/2021
Clubcard Price
Peperami Red Hot Stick 22.5G
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 24/05/2021 until 24/10/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Pastries & Meat Snacks
shelf
£
1.00
£
4.45
/100g
Add Peperami Red Hot Stick 22.5G
Add
add Peperami Red Hot Stick 22.5G to basket
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 24/05/2021 until 24/10/2021
Offer
Peperami Original Salami 22.5G
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 24/05/2021 until 24/10/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Pastries & Meat Snacks
shelf
£
1.00
£
4.45
/100g
Add Peperami Original Salami 22.5G
Add
add Peperami Original Salami 22.5G to basket
£3 Meal Deal - Selected Drink, Snack, Wrap, Sandwich, Roll, Pasty Or Salad
Offer valid for delivery from 24/05/2021 until 24/10/2021
Offer
Mattessons Smoked Pork Sausages Reduced Fat 160G
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 14/07/2021 until 03/08/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Frankfurters & Hotdogs
shelf
£
1.85
£
1.16
/100g
Add Mattessons Smoked Pork Sausages Reduced Fat 160G
Add
add Mattessons Smoked Pork Sausages Reduced Fat 160G to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 14/07/2021 until 03/08/2021
Clubcard Price
