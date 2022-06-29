Peperami Chorizo 5X20g

Great taste. Good value. Chewy .
I normally buy the original peperamis but these we
I normally buy the original peperamis but these were on offer, I bought them for my son who loved them
absolutely vile!!!!
Weird texture and not that tasty tbh
better than normal peperamis!
Big fan, actually prefer these to normal peperami.
Big fan, actually prefer these to normal peperami. They are much fattier which means the texture is softer. The taste is great.
Disgusting
I love peperami and I love chorizo but these are disgusting. Skin is too chewy and the inside is horrible.
Must have seemed like a good idea, but ...
Tasted raw. Sliced & fried them and added to scrambled eggs, so didn't go to waste. I"ll just buy chorizo next time.
Hard outer skin but has a strange almost liquid in
Hard outer skin but has a strange almost liquid inner texture that i found very unpleasant to eat.
A Major Disappointment
As a big Peperami fan and a great lover of Chorizo, I had big hopes for these, sadly the strangely damp consistency and chewy almost stringy texture is nothing like either, they are relatively bland and I won't be finishing the rest.