Peperami Chorizo 5X20g

2.7(10)Write a review
Peperami Chorizo 5X20g
£ 2.30
£2.30/100g

Per 20g stick**:

Energy
411kJ
99kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
8.8g

-

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.6g

-

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.5g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.8g

-

13%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2055kJ 496kcal

Product Description

  • Chorizo style smoked, cured pork salami sausage.
  • High in Protein‡
  • Made with 100% pork with a protein Kick‡
  • Check out our other tasty snacks!
  • Peperami Chicken Bites
  • Peperami Snack Box
  • Peperami Tender Jerky
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Peperami is a registered Trademark
  • Made with 100% Pork
  • 99 Kcal Per Stick
  • Pack size: 100G
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Pork Fat, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Dextrose, Spices (Paprika, Chili, Pepper), Salt, Garlic, Spice Extracts, Onions, Herbs, Antioxidant (Sodium Sscorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Beechwood Smoke, Made with 160 g Pork and Pork Fat per 100 g finished product, as some moisture is lot during curing and drying

Storage

Best before: short side of the pack

Number of uses

20g stick = 1 portion

Warnings

  • Transparent casing around the salami is not edible.

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Peperami Snacks,
  • LSI-Germany GmbH,
  • Eyber Str. 81,
  • D-91522,
  • Ansbach.
  • 24 Old Queen Street,

Return to

  • Questions/ comments?
  • Please email to feedback@peperami.com or write to
  • Peperami Snacks,
  • 24 Old Queen Street,
  • London,
  • SW1H 9HP,
  • UK.
  • www.peperami.tv

Net Contents

5 x 20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer stick**%* per stick**
Energy2055kJ 496kcal411kJ 99kcal5%
Fat44g8.8g13%
Of which saturates18g3.6g18%
Carbohydrates<0.5g<0.5g<1%
Of which sugars<0.5g<0.5g<1%
Protein25g5g10%
Salt4.2g0.8g13%
* % of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
** 20g stick = 1 portion---

Safety information

Transparent casing around the salami is not edible.

10 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Great taste. Good value. Chewy .

5 stars

Great taste. Good value. Chewy .

I normally buy the original peperamis but these we

5 stars

I normally buy the original peperamis but these were on offer, I bought them for my son who loved them

absolutely vile!!!!

1 stars

absolutely vile!!!!

Weird texture and not that tasty tbh

2 stars

Weird texture and not that tasty tbh

better than normal peperamis!

5 stars

better than normal peperamis!

Big fan, actually prefer these to normal peperami.

5 stars

Big fan, actually prefer these to normal peperami. They are much fattier which means the texture is softer. The taste is great.

Disgusting

1 stars

I love peperami and I love chorizo but these are disgusting. Skin is too chewy and the inside is horrible.

Must have seemed like a good idea, but ...

1 stars

Tasted raw. Sliced & fried them and added to scrambled eggs, so didn't go to waste. I"ll just buy chorizo next time.

Hard outer skin but has a strange almost liquid in

1 stars

Hard outer skin but has a strange almost liquid inner texture that i found very unpleasant to eat.

A Major Disappointment

1 stars

As a big Peperami fan and a great lover of Chorizo, I had big hopes for these, sadly the strangely damp consistency and chewy almost stringy texture is nothing like either, they are relatively bland and I won't be finishing the rest.

