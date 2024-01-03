Peperami Original 5x20g

Smoked pork salami sausage.

Pep up snack time Get a protein Kick with Peperami: When hunger strikes, you’re gonna need a proper protein-y snack to give you the energy to get through the day! Peperami Original, Hot and Firestick salami, all made from 100% pork. Great lunchbox filler * Source of protein * Made from 100% Pork * Gluten Free To find out more, visit www.peperami.tv

Pasteurised and packaged in a protective atmosphere to preserve the spicy meat taste. Peperami is a registered Trademark

99kcal Per Stick Gluten Free

Pack size: 100G

Source of Protein

Ingredients

Pork, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Dextrose, Spices, Pork Fat, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate), Preservative [Sodium Nitrite], Beechwood Smoke, Made with 146g Pork and Pork Fat per 100g finished product, as some moisture is lost during curing and drying

Allergy Information

Free From: Cereals Containing Gluten

Net Contents

5 x 20g ℮