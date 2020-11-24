By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Peperami Tender Jerky Original 50G

Peperami Tender Jerky Original 50G
£ 2.00
£4.00/100g
Per 25g portion**:
  • Energy331kJ 79kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1325kJ 316kcal

Product Description

  • Original Peperami flavour formed meat snack, made from minced pork and beef; cured and dried.
  • To find out more...
  • Visit: www.peperami.tv
  • Protein Kick††
  • †† High in protein
  • Packaged under protective atmosphere.
  • Peperami is a registered Trademark.
  • Tasty - Ready to Eat Snack
  • High in Protein
  • 79 Kcal Per Portion
  • Gluten Free
  • Pack size: 50G
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Beef, Sugar, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Spices, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), 100 g snack is made from 118 g Pork and 39 g Beef as some moisture is lost during curing and drying

Storage

Keeps without refrigeration.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • "Oi! You Listen Up
  • Enjoy this meatilicious high in protein snack anytime - on the go or with your favourite drink.

Number of uses

1 bag contains 2 portions

Warnings

  • The small absorber bag in the packaging is not suitable for consumption!

Name and address

  • Peperami Snacks,
  • LSI-Germany GmbH,
  • Eyber Str. 81,
  • D-91522 Ansbach.
  • Peperami Snacks,
  • LSI-Germany GmbH,

Return to

  • Questions/ comments?
  • feedback@peperami.com
  • Peperami Snacks,
  • LSI-Germany GmbH,
  • St. James House,
  • 13 Kensington Square,
  • W8 5HD,
  • London,
  • UK.

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 25g portion**%* per 25g portion**
Energy1325kJ 316kcal331kJ 79kcal4%
Fat13g3.3g5%
Of which saturates4.3g1.1g5%
Carbohydrates16.5g4.1g2%
Of which sugars16g4g4%
Protein33g8.3g17%
Salt4.3g1.1g18%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
**1 bag contains 2 portions---

Safety information

View more safety information

The small absorber bag in the packaging is not suitable for consumption!

