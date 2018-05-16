We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Beretta Salamini Classic 85G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Beretta Salamini Classic 85G
£2.00
£2.35/100g

Product Description

  • Salami Without Casing
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Two trays not to be sold separately.
  • Pack size: 85G

Information

Ingredients

Italian Pork Meat, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Natural Flavourings, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite

Storage

Keep at max +22°C.Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by "best before" date shown.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Salumificio Fratelli Beretta S.p.A.,
  • Via Fratelli Bandiera,
  • 12 Trezzo Sull'Adda (MI),
  • Italy.
  • Fratelli Beretta UK Ltd,

Return to

  • Fratelli Beretta UK Ltd,
  • The Old Treasury,
  • Suite B 7,
  • Kings Road,
  • Portsmouth,
  • Hampshire,
  • P05 4DJ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

42.5g

Nutrition

Typical Values(100 g of product):
Energy2002 kJ / 483 kcal
Fat41 g
of which saturates14 g
Carbohydrate0,5 g
of which sugars<0,5 g
Protein28 g
Salt3,5 g
View all Meat Snacking

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here