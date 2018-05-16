By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Peperami & Cheese Snack Box 50G

£ 1.50
£3.00/100g

Product Description

  • Mini Salami and Mild Cheddar Cheese Cubes.
  • Smoked pork salami sausage - Made with 163g pork per 100g finished product, as some moisture is lost during curing and drying.
  • White cheddar cubes - Full fat, ripened hard, mild cheddar cheese.
  • Protein Kick††
  • ††High in protein
  • 20g Salami
  • 30g Cheese
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • 100% pork salami
  • 100% real mild cheddar
  • Source of calcium
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 50g
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Smoked Pork Salami Sausage: Pork, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Dextrose, Spices, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Beechwood Smoke, White Cheddar Cubes: Pasteurised Cow Milk, Salt, Microbial Rennet, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Milkfat content: 55% in the dry matter

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated below 5°C and consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Salami produced in Germany from meat originated from the EU. Cheese produced in the Netherlands

Warnings

  • Not suitable for children under 3 years due to choking hazard.

Name and address

  • Peperami Snacks,
  • LSI-Germany GmbH,
  • Eyber Str. 81,
  • D-91522 Ansbach.

Return to

  • Questions/comments? Please email feedback@peperami.com

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1873kJ 452kcal
Fat 38.6g
(Of which saturates 20.4g)
Carbohydrates1.1g
(Of which sugars 0.9g)
Protein 25.4g
Salt 2.8g
Calcium 443.4mg - 55% NRV*
*NRV - Nutrient Reference Values-

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for children under 3 years due to choking hazard.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

