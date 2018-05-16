Peperami & Cheese Snack Box 50G

Product Description
- Mini Salami and Mild Cheddar Cheese Cubes.
- Smoked pork salami sausage - Made with 163g pork per 100g finished product, as some moisture is lost during curing and drying.
- White cheddar cubes - Full fat, ripened hard, mild cheddar cheese.
- Protein Kick††
- ††High in protein
- 20g Salami
- 30g Cheese
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- 100% pork salami
- 100% real mild cheddar
- Source of calcium
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 50g
- Source of calcium
- High in protein
Information
Ingredients
Smoked Pork Salami Sausage: Pork, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Dextrose, Spices, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Beechwood Smoke, White Cheddar Cubes: Pasteurised Cow Milk, Salt, Microbial Rennet, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Milkfat content: 55% in the dry matter
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep refrigerated below 5°C and consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Salami produced in Germany from meat originated from the EU. Cheese produced in the Netherlands
Warnings
- Not suitable for children under 3 years due to choking hazard.
Name and address
- Peperami Snacks,
- LSI-Germany GmbH,
- Eyber Str. 81,
- D-91522 Ansbach.
Return to
- Questions/comments? Please email feedback@peperami.com
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1873kJ 452kcal
|Fat
|38.6g
|(Of which saturates
|20.4g)
|Carbohydrates
|1.1g
|(Of which sugars
|0.9g)
|Protein
|25.4g
|Salt
|2.8g
|Calcium
|443.4mg - 55% NRV*
|*NRV - Nutrient Reference Values
|-
Safety information
Not suitable for children under 3 years due to choking hazard.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019