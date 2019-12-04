Mattessons Smoked Pork Sausage Original 160G

Tasteless
Now there's less of everything. Less contents for the same price and now tasteless. I won't be buying Mattessons Smoked Pork Sausage again after many years. Shame...
Pork (86%), Water, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Smoke Flavour, Stabiliser (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Rosemary Extract, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Pepper Extract, Chilli Extract, Coriander Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Casing made from Beef Collagen
Mattessons Smoked Pork Sausage can be stored in the fridge or in the cupboard. Once opened keep refrigerated below 5°C and eat within 3 days and no later than the Best Before date. To freeze, do so on the day of purchase and use according to manufacturer's frozen storage instructions and before Best Before date.Defrost thoroughly before eating. Keep any leftovers chilled and eat within 2 days. The air holes in the foil bag do not affect the quality of the sausage. For Best Before See Back of Pack
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ready to eat cold or heated up. Mattessons Original flavoured Smoked Pork Sausage is already cooked and is ready to eat.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Alternatively, slice or chop sausage and fry or stir into other ingredients.
160g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 53g serving
|Energy
|1233kJ/298kcal
|654kJ/158kcal
|Fat
|26g
|14g
|Of which Saturates
|11g
|5.9g
|Carbohydrate
|1.5g
|0.80g
|Of which Sugars
|1.3g
|0.69g
|Protein
|15g
|8.0g
|Salt
|1.9g
|1.0g
