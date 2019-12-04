By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mattessons Smoked Pork Sausage Original 160G

Product Description

  • Smoked Pork Sausage Original
  • Here at Mattessons, we have been bringing excitement to quick, everyday dishes with our Smoked Pork Sausage since 1947. Our Smoked Pork Sausage is ready to serve straight from the pack and delicious chopped up and added to your favourite pasta dish, an easy-peasy stir-fry or even as a tasty twist to a wrap. It is a great source of protein and seasoned to perfection with herbs and spices.
  • A delicious twist to meal times, bringing delight to your dinner table.
  • Ready to eat
  • Delicious in pasta, stir-fries & wraps
  • Source of protein
  • Pack size: 160g
Information

Ingredients

Pork (86%), Water, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Smoke Flavour, Stabiliser (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate), Rosemary Extract, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Pepper Extract, Chilli Extract, Coriander Extract, Nutmeg Extract, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Casing made from Beef Collagen

Storage

Mattessons Smoked Pork Sausage can be stored in the fridge or in the cupboard. Once opened keep refrigerated below 5°C and eat within 3 days and no later than the Best Before date. To freeze, do so on the day of purchase and use according to manufacturer's frozen storage instructions and before Best Before date.Defrost thoroughly before eating. Keep any leftovers chilled and eat within 2 days. The air holes in the foil bag do not affect the quality of the sausage. For Best Before See Back of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Ready to eat cold or heated up. Mattessons Original flavoured Smoked Pork Sausage is already cooked and is ready to eat.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Alternatively, slice or chop sausage and fry or stir into other ingredients.

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 servings

Name and address

  • Kerry Foods Ltd.,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • TW20 8HY.

Return to

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 53g serving
Energy 1233kJ/298kcal654kJ/158kcal
Fat 26g14g
Of which Saturates 11g5.9g
Carbohydrate 1.5g0.80g
Of which Sugars 1.3g0.69g
Protein 15g8.0g
Salt 1.9g1.0g
Tasteless

1 stars

Now there's less of everything. Less contents for the same price and now tasteless. I won't be buying Mattessons Smoked Pork Sausage again after many years. Shame...

