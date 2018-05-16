Mattessons Smoked Pork Sausages Reduced Fat 160G
New
- Energy531kJ 128kcal6%
- Fat9.4g13%
- Saturates3.9g20%
- Sugars0.85g<1%
- Salt1.1g18%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1002kJ/241kcal
Product Description
- Smoked Pork Sausage Reduced Fat
- Here at Mattessons, we have been bringing excitement to quick, everyday dishes with our Smoked Pork Sausage since 1947. Our Smoked Pork Sausage is ready to serve straight from the pack and delicious chopped up and added to your favourite pasta dish, an easy-peasy stir-fry or even as a tasty twist to a wrap. It is a great source of protein and seasoned to perfection with herbs and spices.
- A delicious twist to meal times, bringing delight to your dinner table.
- R.Mattes
- Reduced Fat*
- *Compared to the Original Smoked Pork Sausage, 160g
- Ready to eat
- Delicious in pasta, stir-fries & wraps
- Reduced fat
- Source of protein
- Pack size: 160g
- Reduced fat
- Source of protein
Information
Ingredients
Pork (86%), Water, Starch (Potato), Salt, Dextrose, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Diphosphate), Smoke Flavouring, Flavourings, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Herb & Spice Extracts, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Casing made from Beef Collagen
Storage
Mattessons Smoked Pork Sausage can be stored in the fridge or in the cupboard. Once opened keep refrigerated below 5°C and eat within 3 days and no later than the Best Before date. To freeze, do so on the day of purchase and use according to manufacturer's frozen storage instructions and before Best Before date.Defrost thoroughly before eating. Keep any leftovers chilled and eat within 2 days. The air holes in the foil bag do not affect the quality of the sausage. For Best Before See Back of Pack
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Ready to eat cold or heated up. Mattessons Reduced Fat Smoked Pork Sausage is already cooked and is ready to eat.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Alternatively, slice or chop sausage and fry or stir into other ingredients.
Number of uses
This pack contains 3 servings
Name and address
- Kerry Foods Ltd.,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- TW20 8HY.
Return to
- Kerry Foods Ltd.,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- TW20 8HY.
- Telephone: 0800 783 4321
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 53g serving
|Energy
|1002kJ/241kcal
|531kJ/128kcal
|Fat
|18g
|9.4g
|Of which Saturates
|7.4g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|4.2g
|2.2g
|Of which Sugars
|1.6g
|0.85g
|Protein
|16g
|8.5g
|Salt
|2.0g
|1.1g
|This pack contains 3 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019