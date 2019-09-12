Search
Main content
Basket
By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our
privacy policy
for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Close
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Christmas
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Fresh Fruit
Melons & Pineapples
Melons
Melons
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
1 Category
Filter by
Melons
(8)
1 Brand
Filter by
Tesco
(8)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(8)
Filter by
Low calorie
(8)
Filter by
Low fat
(8)
Filter by
Low salt
(8)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(8)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(8)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(8)
Filter by
Vegan
(8)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(8)
Filter by
1 of 5 a day
(6)
Filter by
Halal
(6)
Filter by
No egg
(6)
Filter by
No gluten
(6)
Filter by
No lactose
(6)
Filter by
No milk
(6)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(8)
Tesco Watermelon Wedges 550G
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Snack Packs
shelf
£
2.50
£
4.55
/kg
Add Tesco Watermelon Wedges 550G
Add
add Tesco Watermelon Wedges 550G to basket
Tesco Watermelon
Write a review
£
2.79
£
2.79
/each
Add Tesco Watermelon
Add
add Tesco Watermelon to basket
Tesco Galia Melon Each
Write a review
£
1.80
£
1.80
/each
Add Tesco Galia Melon Each
Add
add Tesco Galia Melon Each to basket
Tesco Sweet Snowball Melon
Write a review
£
2.20
£
2.20
/each
Add Tesco Sweet Snowball Melon
Add
add Tesco Sweet Snowball Melon to basket
Tesco Honeydew Melon
Write a review
£
1.95
£
1.95
/each
Add Tesco Honeydew Melon
Add
add Tesco Honeydew Melon to basket
Tesco Mini Watermelon
Write a review
£
1.75
£
1.75
/each
Add Tesco Mini Watermelon
Add
add Tesco Mini Watermelon to basket
Tesco Watermelon Fingers 90G
Any 3 for £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 12/09/2019 until 29/03/2020
Write a review
Rest of
Fruit Snack Packs
shelf
£
0.60
£
6.67
/kg
Add Tesco Watermelon Fingers 90G
Add
add Tesco Watermelon Fingers 90G to basket
Any 3 for £1.50
Offer valid for delivery from 12/09/2019 until 29/03/2020
Offer
Tesco Cantaloupe Melon Each
Save 50p Was £1.80 Now £1.30
Offer valid for delivery from 10/12/2019 until 23/12/2019
Write a review
£
1.30
£
1.30
/each
Add Tesco Cantaloupe Melon Each
Add
add Tesco Cantaloupe Melon Each to basket
Save 50p Was £1.80 Now £1.30
Offer valid for delivery from 10/12/2019 until 23/12/2019
Offer
Showing
1-8
of
8 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(8)
Fresh Fruit
(8)
Melons & Pineapples
(8)
Melons
(8)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(8)
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Lacto-vegetarian
(8)
Low calorie
(8)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Christmas
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close