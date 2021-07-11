We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Watermelon Fingers 600G

5(2)Write a review
£ 3.50
£5.84/kg
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy204kJ 48kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars10.3g
    11%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 136kJ / 32kcal

Product Description

  • Watermelon.
  • Juicy and Refreshing
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (150g)
Energy136kJ / 32kcal204kJ / 48kcal
Fat0.3g0.5g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate6.8g10.3g
Sugars6.8g10.3g
Fibre0.1g0.2g
Protein0.4g0.7g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

2 Reviews

Lovely - lucky with ripeness

5 stars

Scrumptious! The only word! All really ripe and tasty. Scoffed in one go

Watermelon fingers

5 stars

Delicious - try and keep in stock for online shopping

