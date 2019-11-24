By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Watermelon Each

image 1 of Tesco Watermelon Each
£ 2.79
£2.79/each
per 100g
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 141kJ / 33kcal

Product Description

  • Melon

Information

Ingredients

Watermelon

Storage

Wash before use. Eat at room temperature for full flavour.

Produce of

Produce of Italy

Number of uses

0 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Each

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 100g
Energy141kJ / 33kcal141kJ / 33kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate7.1g7.1g
Sugars7.1g7.1g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein0.5g0.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

26 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Shockingly small

1 stars

The smallest watermelon I’ve ever seen. Will not buy again. It looks like a portion for one person! I bought the same watermelon at summer ad it was at least two times bigger. Sorry but this is disgrace. Size of melon (literally!) not watermelon.

I have not bought a whole water melon this season

4 stars

I have not bought a whole water melon this season as normally they are too big for the two of us. I have bought the finger slices, which are extremely nice, so why do Tesco not cut their melons in quarters or halves and sell them that way. The whole one is too big, and the fingers work out very expensive.

Too many seeds

1 stars

Poor quality, just brought but taste old and disappointing that is having many seeds, sorry but this is not a class1 watermelon

Ordered online. Arrived rotten, leaking juice. Unu

1 stars

Ordered online. Arrived rotten, leaking juice. Unusable. No use by date on sticker anymore - quality control poor.

Flavorless Watermelon, paid for nothing.

1 stars

No flavour to this Watermelon at all, i was so upset as i love Watermelon in the summer, this was the first one this year, but it had no flavor whatsoever, had to use it in blender which took days to use, but still just wanted to throw in bin. Never thought a Watermelon could taste of nothing.

Unripe and tiny

1 stars

Smallest hardest watermelon I have ever had, clearly unripe as also mainly white inside- waste of money - shame will know not to order on home delivery again. Can’t really ripen watermelon at home like other fruit, picked to early so not developed enough.

Not ready to eat, tasteless and too thick skinned.

1 stars

Not ready to eat, tasteless and too thick skinned. Shouldn’t be sold

Not very good unfortunately, tasteless.

2 stars

Not very good unfortunately, tasteless.

Please start to sending bigger watermelons on deli

3 stars

Please start to sending bigger watermelons on delivery.

Smallest watermelons I've ever seen :(

1 stars

I bought 5 of these on my last order (my Mrs. loves watermelon XD) but they were tiny, 5 of the smallest watermelons I've ever seen. Not worth getting online (as I assume the smallest ones get picked out for the online customers?)

