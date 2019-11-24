Tesco Watermelon Each

Shockingly small
The smallest watermelon I’ve ever seen. Will not buy again. It looks like a portion for one person! I bought the same watermelon at summer ad it was at least two times bigger. Sorry but this is disgrace. Size of melon (literally!) not watermelon.
I have not bought a whole water melon this season as normally they are too big for the two of us. I have bought the finger slices, which are extremely nice, so why do Tesco not cut their melons in quarters or halves and sell them that way. The whole one is too big, and the fingers work out very expensive.
Too many seeds
Poor quality, just brought but taste old and disappointing that is having many seeds, sorry but this is not a class1 watermelon
Ordered online. Arrived rotten, leaking juice. Unusable. No use by date on sticker anymore - quality control poor.
Flavorless Watermelon, paid for nothing.
No flavour to this Watermelon at all, i was so upset as i love Watermelon in the summer, this was the first one this year, but it had no flavor whatsoever, had to use it in blender which took days to use, but still just wanted to throw in bin. Never thought a Watermelon could taste of nothing.
Unripe and tiny
Smallest hardest watermelon I have ever had, clearly unripe as also mainly white inside- waste of money - shame will know not to order on home delivery again. Can’t really ripen watermelon at home like other fruit, picked to early so not developed enough.
Not ready to eat, tasteless and too thick skinned.
Not ready to eat, tasteless and too thick skinned. Shouldn’t be sold
Not very good unfortunately, tasteless.
Please start to sending bigger watermelons on delivery.
Smallest watermelons I've ever seen :(
I bought 5 of these on my last order (my Mrs. loves watermelon XD) but they were tiny, 5 of the smallest watermelons I've ever seen. Not worth getting online (as I assume the smallest ones get picked out for the online customers?)