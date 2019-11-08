Tesco Melon Medley 300G

Tough as old boots.
I have bought this product or similar every week for a very long time,it has slowly got worse & worse, i tried to ignore it as fruit is fickle thing & it,s ripeness & sweetness is a bit hit & miss but i simply have to complain every week it get,s less ripe & is now tough as old boots,you throw away more than you eat it has become a total waste of money.
Not so fresh
Bought on Saturday, off by Sunday. Didn't eat it, so that's pretty expensive. Watch out for best before date on deals, they seem like good deals but if your purchase goes off before you open it - that's not a good deal. Had a similar experience with strawberries from Tesco.