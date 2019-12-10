By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

T.Cantaloupe Melon Each Class 1

2(5)Write a review
image 1 of T.Cantaloupe Melon Each Class 1
£ 1.30
£1.30/each

Offer

per 100g
  • Energy93kJ 22kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars4.2g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 93kJ / 22kcal

Product Description

  • Melon
  • Cantaloupe Melon
  • Melons

Information

Ingredients

Melon

Storage

Wash before use. Eat at room temperature for full flavour.

Produce of

Produce of Brazil, Honduras, Spain

Number of uses

0 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Each

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy93kJ / 22kcal93kJ / 22kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate4.2g4.2g
Sugars4.2g4.2g
Starch0g0g
Fibre1.0g1.0g
Protein0.6g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful quality

1 stars

Awful quality - very hard and no flavour.

taste lovely bought last week.and is my favourite

5 stars

taste lovely bought last week.and is my favourite

I often order these melons and they are usually O

3 stars

I often order these melons and they are usually OK but the last one went all crinkly and did not ripen so one has to watch what state they are in when buying.

Still waiting for one to ripen.

1 stars

I bought 2 of these a few weeks ago half price. I cut into one but it was not ripe. Tasted like turnip. I am still waiting for the second one to ripen. Disappointed.

unedible

1 stars

unfortunetly it was dry and tasteless.

Usually bought next

Tesco Pineapple

£ 0.79
£0.79/each

Offer

Tesco Perfectly Ripe Mango

£ 0.95
£0.95/each

Tesco Jacket Potatoes 700G

£ 0.70
£1.00/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here