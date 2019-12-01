By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Watermelon Chunks 300G

image 1 of Tesco Watermelon Chunks 300G
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg
1/2 of a pack (150g)
  • Energy209kJ 49kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.5g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars10.4g
    12%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 139kJ / 33kcal

Product Description

  • Watermelon.
  • Juicy & Refreshing.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain (fruit) pips.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy139kJ / 33kcal209kJ / 49kcal
Fat0.3g0.5g
Saturates0.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate6.9g10.4g
Sugars6.9g10.4g
Fibre0.5g0.8g
Protein0.4g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain (fruit) pips.

2 Reviews

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful

1 stars

Hot and miss with these. Possibly the time of year, but these are now Tastelsd and mushy

Tasteless hard watermelon

1 stars

Really bad quality... it is the cuts from the scrap of the skin ...very disappointing ... tasteless...

