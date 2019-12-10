By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mini Watermelon Each

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Tesco Mini Watermelon Each
£ 1.75
£1.75/each
100gm
  • Energy141kJ 33kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.3g
    0%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars7.1g
    8%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 141kJ / 33kcal

Product Description

  • Mini Watermelon
  • Mini Watermelon
  • Melons

Information

Ingredients

Watermelon

Storage

Wash before use. Eat at room temperature for full flavour.

Produce of

Produce of Brazil, Canary Islands, Costa Rica, Honduras, Spain, Panama

Number of uses

100gm Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 x Watermelon

Nutrition

Typical Values100g contains.100gm
Energy141kJ / 33kcal141kJ / 33kcal
Fat0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate7.1g7.1g
Sugars7.1g7.1g
Fibre0.1g0.1g
Protein0.5g0.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

