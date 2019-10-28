By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Honeydew Melon Each

2(13)Write a review
Tesco Honeydew Melon Each
£ 1.95
£1.95/each
Per 100g
  • Energy131kJ 31kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars6.6g
    7%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 131kJ / 31kcal

Product Description

  • Melon.
  • TBC

Information

Ingredients

Melon

Storage

Wash before use. Eat at room temperature for full flavour.

Produce of

Produce of Brazil, Canary Islands, Costa Rica, Honduras

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

Each

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy131kJ / 31kcal131kJ / 31kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate6.6g6.6g
Sugars6.6g6.6g
Starch0g0g
Fibre0.6g0.6g
Protein0.6g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

13 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

not ripe

1 stars

bought 1 a fortnight ago,STILL NOT RIPE,will order another,as they are half price,hoping the first one will be ripe in a weeks time,then another 3 weeks and the other one will be ripe,sounds like a plan.

large, and fresh very Firm

3 stars

Good quality and have keep it in fridge still not ripe after 2 weeks

Not ripe

2 stars

Wasn’t ripe when I had my last delivery from Tesco but I’ll order another one to see if it’s a one off

Tasteless

2 stars

Cheap but tasteless. Not worth it.

Excellent !

5 stars

Excellent quality and bery healthy !

Hard as iron.

1 stars

Ordered this as it was on offer but before I'd tried one I ordered a fortnight ago. The outside of that one is going brown in patches and I thought rotten, not a bit of it, its as hard as ruddy nails and could take another fortnight to ripen, if at all.I know these things have to 'travel' but for goodness sake Tesco, I want to eat it within a reasonable time.

Worried to buy the melons this week.

1 stars

Sorry I had a really bad experience with my honeydew melons last week. They had a taste of mould . I have never had this before as the melons are usually very good

Mouldy Honeydew Melon

1 stars

This was delivered in my online shop and when I cut it open it was completely mouldy inside

not ripe to hard to eat and not sweet yet later i

3 stars

not ripe to hard to eat and not sweet yet later in summer they might be bet

Delicious, however this is not a honeydew melon, t

3 stars

Delicious, however this is not a honeydew melon, this is a canary melon

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Pineapple

£ 0.79
£0.79/each

Offer

Tesco Jacket Potatoes 700G

£ 0.70
£1.00/kg

Tesco Swede

£ 0.80
£0.80/each

New

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here