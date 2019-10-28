Tesco Honeydew Melon Each

not ripe
bought 1 a fortnight ago,STILL NOT RIPE,will order another,as they are half price,hoping the first one will be ripe in a weeks time,then another 3 weeks and the other one will be ripe,sounds like a plan.
large, and fresh very Firm
Good quality and have keep it in fridge still not ripe after 2 weeks
Not ripe
Wasn’t ripe when I had my last delivery from Tesco but I’ll order another one to see if it’s a one off
Tasteless
Cheap but tasteless. Not worth it.
Excellent !
Excellent quality and bery healthy !
Hard as iron.
Ordered this as it was on offer but before I'd tried one I ordered a fortnight ago. The outside of that one is going brown in patches and I thought rotten, not a bit of it, its as hard as ruddy nails and could take another fortnight to ripen, if at all.I know these things have to 'travel' but for goodness sake Tesco, I want to eat it within a reasonable time.
Worried to buy the melons this week.
Sorry I had a really bad experience with my honeydew melons last week. They had a taste of mould . I have never had this before as the melons are usually very good
Mouldy Honeydew Melon
This was delivered in my online shop and when I cut it open it was completely mouldy inside
not ripe to hard to eat and not sweet yet later in summer they might be bet
Delicious, however this is not a honeydew melon, this is a canary melon