We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Brand Savers
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Dairy Free & Dairy Alternatives
Dairy Free Drinks
Flavoured & Coffee Drinks
Flavoured & Coffee Drinks
Showing
1-15
of
15 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
1 Category
Filter by
Flavoured & Coffee
Drinks
(15)
6 Brands
Filter by
Alpro
(6)
Filter by
Califia Farms
(5)
Filter by
Oatly
(1)
Filter by
Organic Oatly
(1)
Filter by
Shaken Udder
(1)
Filter by
Starbucks
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Halal
(15)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(15)
Filter by
Low salt
(15)
Filter by
No egg
(15)
Filter by
No lactose
(15)
Filter by
No milk
(15)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(15)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(15)
Filter by
Vegan
(15)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(15)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(14)
Filter by
No gluten
(12)
Filter by
No soya
(9)
Filter by
Source of
fibre
(8)
Filter by
Low fat
(7)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Fewer Lifestyle & Dietary
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(15)
Oatly Chocolate Longlife Drink Alternative 1 Litre
Write a review
Rest of
Oat Drinks
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.50
/litre
Add Oatly Chocolate Longlife Drink Alternative 1 Litre
Add
add Oatly Chocolate Longlife Drink Alternative 1 Litre to basket
Alpro Soya Chocolate Longlife Drink Alternative 1 Litre
Write a review
Rest of
Soya Drinks
shelf
£
1.40
£
1.40
/litre
Add Alpro Soya Chocolate Longlife Drink Alternative 1 Litre
Add
add Alpro Soya Chocolate Longlife Drink Alternative 1 Litre to basket
Alpro Soya Chocolate Fresh Drink Alternative 1 Litre
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Soya Drinks
shelf
£
1.50
£
1.50
/litre
Add Alpro Soya Chocolate Fresh Drink Alternative 1 Litre
Add
add Alpro Soya Chocolate Fresh Drink Alternative 1 Litre to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Clubcard Price
Alpro Soya Vanilla Longlife Drink Alternative 1 Litre
Write a review
Rest of
Soya Drinks
shelf
£
1.40
£
1.40
/litre
Add Alpro Soya Vanilla Longlife Drink Alternative 1 Litre
Add
add Alpro Soya Vanilla Longlife Drink Alternative 1 Litre to basket
Alpro Soya Chocolate Longlife Drink Alternative 3 X250ml
Write a review
Rest of
Soya Drinks
shelf
£
1.50
£
2.00
/litre
Add Alpro Soya Chocolate Longlife Drink Alternative 3 X250ml
Add
add Alpro Soya Chocolate Longlife Drink Alternative 3 X250ml to basket
Alpro Soya Strawberry Longlife Drink 3 X250 Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Soya Drinks
shelf
£
1.50
£
2.00
/litre
Add Alpro Soya Strawberry Longlife Drink 3 X250 Ml
Add
add Alpro Soya Strawberry Longlife Drink 3 X250 Ml to basket
Califia Farms Unsweetened Almond & Vanilla Drink 750Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Almond Drinks
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.67
/litre
Add Califia Farms Unsweetened Almond & Vanilla Drink 750Ml
Add
add Califia Farms Unsweetened Almond & Vanilla Drink 750Ml to basket
Califia Farms Mocha Cold Coffee With Almond 750Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Almond Drinks
shelf
£
2.50
£
3.34
/litre
Add Califia Farms Mocha Cold Coffee With Almond 750Ml
Add
add Califia Farms Mocha Cold Coffee With Almond 750Ml to basket
Califia Farms Xx Espresso Cold Brew Dairy Free Coffee 750Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Almond Drinks
shelf
£
2.50
£
3.34
/litre
Add Califia Farms Xx Espresso Cold Brew Dairy Free Coffee 750Ml
Add
add Califia Farms Xx Espresso Cold Brew Dairy Free Coffee 750Ml to basket
Oatly Oat Drink Chocolate Deluxe I Litre
Write a review
Rest of
Oat Drinks
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.00
/litre
Add Oatly Oat Drink Chocolate Deluxe I Litre
Add
add Oatly Oat Drink Chocolate Deluxe I Litre to basket
Califia Farms Chocolate C/Cnut & Almond 750Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Almond Drinks
shelf
£
2.00
£
2.67
/litre
Add Califia Farms Chocolate C/Cnut & Almond 750Ml
Add
add Califia Farms Chocolate C/Cnut & Almond 750Ml to basket
Shaken Other Dairy Free Chocolate Shake 330Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Coconut Drinks
shelf
£
1.60
£
0.48
/100ml
Add Shaken Other Dairy Free Chocolate Shake 330Ml
Add
add Shaken Other Dairy Free Chocolate Shake 330Ml to basket
Starbucks Oat Based Vanilla Macchiato 220Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Iced Coffee
shelf
£
1.70
£
0.77
/100ml
Add Starbucks Oat Based Vanilla Macchiato 220Ml
Add
add Starbucks Oat Based Vanilla Macchiato 220Ml to basket
Califia Farm Black & White Cold Coffee With Almond 750Ml
Write a review
Rest of
Almond Drinks
shelf
£
2.50
£
3.34
/litre
Add Califia Farm Black & White Cold Coffee With Almond 750Ml
Add
add Califia Farm Black & White Cold Coffee With Almond 750Ml to basket
Alpro Caffe Colombian Coffee & Oat Blend 235Ml
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Write a review
Rest of
Iced Coffee
shelf
£
1.70
£
0.72
/100ml
Add Alpro Caffe Colombian Coffee & Oat Blend 235Ml
Add
add Alpro Caffe Colombian Coffee & Oat Blend 235Ml to basket
£1.00 Clubcard Price
Offer valid for delivery from 17/02/2021 until 09/03/2021
Clubcard Price
Showing
1-15
of
15 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(2)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(15)
Dairy Free & Dairy Alternatives
(15)
Dairy Free Drinks
(15)
Flavoured & Coffee Drinks
(15)
Filter by
BRAND
Alpro
(6)
Califia Farms
(5)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Halal
(15)
Lacto-vegetarian
(15)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Brand Savers
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close