By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Alpro Soya Chocolate Drink 1 Litre

5(1)Write a review
Alpro Soya Chocolate Drink 1 Litre
£ 1.40
£1.40/litre
Each 100 ml serving contains:
  • Energy257 kJ 61 kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.8 g
    3%
  • Saturates0.4 g
    2%
  • Sugars7.6 g
    8%
  • Salt0.14 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 257 kJ / 61 kcal

Product Description

  • Soya drink, chocolate flavour, with added calcium and vitamins.
  • A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
  • #alpro
  • We have three words to say about Alpro® Chocolate flavoured soya drink
  • Go. Right. Ahead.
  • You've already decided to go plant-based (excellent choice, by the way) and there are plenty of reasons to feel good about that. It's Good for You, and for The Planet.
  • So yes, pour out a perfectly chilled glass and enjoy the rich chocolatey taste.
  • Just because you can.
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
  • Alpro Soya Chocolate Drink gives you a new way to enjoy the taste of chocolate! Full of soya goodness while combined with the luxurious flavour of the finest cocoa beans - that's what we call a match made in chocolately heaven! 100% plant based and naturally low in saturated fats while being a great source of protein.
  • All plant, deliciously divine
  • Good for you, good for the planet
  • ProTerra Certified - sustainability, non-GMO soya
  • Source of calcium
  • Rich in plant protein
  • Source of vitamins B2, D
  • Naturally low in saturated fat
  • Naturally lactose free
  • Free from dairy and gluten
  • Free from colours & preservatives
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 1l
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • Source of calcium
  • Rich in plant protein
  • Source of vitamins B2, D
  • Naturally low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (7%)), Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa (1.5%), Calcium (Calcium Carbonate), Stabilisers (Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphates), Flavouring, Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring, Vitamins (B2, D2)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Do not freeze.Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 5 days. Best before: see top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be used hot or cold
  • Try it for...
  • Brilliant breaks
  • Snappy snacking
  • After sports
  • ...or straight from the glass

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • UK: 0333 300 0900
  • ROI: 1800 992 878
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • www.alpro.com
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 257 kJ / 61 kcal
Fat 1.8 g
of which Saturates 0.4 g
Carbohydrate 7.9 g
of which Sugars 7.6 g
Fibre 0.9 g
Protein 3.1 g
Salt 0.14 g
D 0.75 µg*
Riboflavin (B2) 0.21 mg*
Calcium120 mg*
Vitamins:-
Minerals:-
* = 15% of the nutrient reference values-
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious

5 stars

Decent price and absolutely delicious

Usually bought next

Alpro Almond Roasted Unsweetened Longlife Drink 1 Litre

£ 1.70
£1.70/litre

Alpro Soya Vanilla Longlife Drink Alternative 1 Litre

£ 1.40
£1.40/litre

Alpro Almond Longlife Milk Alternative 1 Litre

£ 1.70
£1.70/litre

Alpro Big Pot Vanilla Yogurt Alternative 500G

£ 1.60
£0.32/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here