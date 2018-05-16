Oatly Oat Drink Chocolate Deluxe I Litre

Product Description
- Oat drink chocolate 2.5% fat
- Buying this carton helps you care for the world's forests.
- Its Takes Brains to be Stupid.
- We must look extremely dumb sometimes. Little Oatly in the south of Sweden thinking we can help the food industry become more accountable for their actions. There's probably a CEO or two looking down on us right now thinking - haha you idiots!
- That's okay, we didn't expect the establishment to be happy when we took our production chain and made it transparent for everyone on the internet. At oatly.com you can read not only about every ingredient that goes into our products but also where each ingredient comes from. That way you can see all our faults and follow each improvement we make. After all trust is earned through actions, not talk. However smart or stupid that sounds one thing is for sure. It's so true.
- Can you ever have too much chocolate? Clearly, that was a rhetorical question since everyone knows the answer is “no way!” And this is where our Oat Drink Chocolate Deluxe comes into the picture, or rather, into the fridge because that's where you find it. The name might indicate a certain hubris on the part of our product developers, but once you've tasted it you'll understand. It's creamier in the way whole cow's milk is creamier than the other cow's milk - but this one is vegan of course. It also has more (UTZ-certified) cocoa and less sugar compared to our other chocolate oat drinks. And it's not like you have to be a chocolate drink sommelier to notice the difference. Or maybe that would help.
- Climate footprint: 0.35 kg CO2e per kg
- Wow no cow!
- It's Swedish!
- Unsurprisingly contains oats
- Warm it up or gulp it cold
- Enriched with vitamins and minerals
- Free from lactose, milk protein, soya
- 100% cool for vegans
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
Oat Base (Water, Oats 10%), Sugar 3%, Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Powder 1.3%, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphates, Natural Flavourings, Salt, Vitamins (D2, Riboflavin, B12), Potassium Iodide
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Lactose, Milk, Soya
- Contains: Oats
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days
Preparation and Usage
- Shake me!
Net Contents
1l
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml:
|Energy
|289kJ / 69kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|of which saturates
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|9.7g
|of which sugars
|7.1g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|Protein
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.11g
|Vitamin D
|1.1µg (22%*)
|Riboflavin
|0.21mg (15%*)
|Vitamin B12
|0.38µg (15%*)
|Calcium
|120mg (15%*)
|Iodine
|22.5µg (15%*)
|*Of the Nutrient Reference Values (NRVs)
|-
