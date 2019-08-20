By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Alpro Chocolate Soya Fresh Drink Alternative 1L

5(1)Write a review
Alpro Chocolate Soya Fresh Drink Alternative 1L
£ 1.50
£1.50/litre
Each 100ml serving contains:
  • Energy287kJ 68 kcal
    3%
  • Fat2.1 g
    3%
  • Saturates0.6 g
    3%
  • Sugars6.4 g
    7%
  • Salt0.14 g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 287 kJ / 68 kcal

Product Description

  • Soya drink, chocolate flavour, with added calcium and vitamins.
  • A varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
  • #alpro
  • Less sugars*
  • *contains 30% less sugars than the market reference in chocolate flavours drinks
  • Chilled to Perfection
  • Our guarantee to you is chocolate taste at its prime. Carefully crafted, deliciously chilled so that you can enjoy it at its best.
  • We have three words to say about Alpro® Chocolate flavoured soya drink.
  • Go. Right. Ahead.
  • You've already decided to go plant-based (excellent choice, by the way) and there are plenty of reasons to feel good about that. It's good for you, and for the planet. So yes, pour out a perfectly chilled glass and enjoy the rich chocolatey taste.
  • Just because you can.
  • All plant, deliciously divine
  • Good for you, good for the planet
  • Source of calcium & vit. B2, D
  • Source of plant protein
  • Free from colours
  • Naturally lactose free
  • Naturally low in saturated fat
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • Free from dairy and gluten
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 1l
  • Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass
  • Source of calcium & vit. B2, D
  • Source of plant protein
  • Naturally low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (7.4%)), Sugar, Cocoa (2%), Chicory Root Fibre, Maltodextrin, Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Sea Salt, Natural Flavourings, Stabiliser (Carrageenan), Vitamins (B2, D2)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening.Best before: see top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Try it for...
  • Brilliant breakfasts
  • Snappy snacking
  • after sports
  • Hot or cold
  • ...or straight from the glass
  • Can be used hot or cold, do not freeze.

Additives

  • Free From Colours

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Return to

  • Get in Touch
  • UK: 0333 300 0900
  • ROI: 1800 992 878
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • www.alpro.com
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 287 kJ / 68 kcal
Fat 2.1 g
of which saturates 0.6 g
Carbohydrate 8.0 g
of which sugars 6.4 g
Fibre 2.2 g
Protein 3.3 g
Salt 0.14 g
D 0.75 µg*
Riboflavin (B2) 0.21 mg*
Calcium 120 mg*
Vitamins:-
Minerals:-
* = 15% of the nutrient reference values-
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

So much better than cows milk

5 stars

Best chocolate drink I have ever had so much better than cows milk

Usually bought next

Alpro Dark Chocolate Soya Dessert 4X125g

£ 1.55
£0.31/100g

Alpro Soya Chocolate Longlife Drink Alternative 1 Litre

£ 1.40
£1.40/litre

Tesco Free From Raspberry & Passion Yogurt Alternative 4 X100g

£ 1.25
£0.31/100g

Vitalite Dairy Free Spread 500G

£ 1.40
£2.80/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here