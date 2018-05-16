Alpro Soya Vanilla Drink 1 Litre

- Energy240 kJ 57 kcal3%
- Fat1.8 g3%
- Saturates0.3 g2%
- Sugars6.7 g7%
- Salt0.14 g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 240 kJ / 57 kcal
Product Description
- Soya drink, vanilla flavour, with added calcium and vitamins.
- A varied, balanced lifestyle is recommended for good health.
- We're always ready to chat about the benefits of going plant-based. But sometimes, we're simply about the Pursuit of Pleasure.
- Like now. The taste of vanilla is the perfect love match for our smooth soya drink. Just one taste, and you'll know they belong together. Even better, this drink is 100% Plant-Based and low in saturated fat.
- So go ahead, feel the love.
- Protein contributes to the maintenance of muscle mass.
- Alpro Soya Vanilla Drink pairs high-quality soya beans with rich yet subtle flavours of vanilla to create a delicious creamy textured vanilla drink. 100% plant based and a great source of protein while naturally low in saturated fats. Oh, did we mention it's 30% less sugars?*
- *Contains 30% less sugars than the market reference
- All plant, deliciously divine
- Good for you, good for the planet
- ProTerra Certified - sustainability, non-GMO soya
- Source of calcium
- Rich in plant protein
- Source of vitamins B2, B12, D
- Naturally low in saturated fat
- Naturally lactose free
- Free from dairy and gluten
- Free from colours & preservatives
- Vegan
- Pack size: 1l
Information
Ingredients
Soya Base [Water, Hulled Soya Beans (7.8%)), Sugar, Calcium (Calcium Carbonate), Flavourings, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphates), Carrot Extract, Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Vitamins (B2, B12, D2)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Do not freeze.Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 5 days. Best before: see top of pack.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled
- Try it for...
- Brilliant breaks
- Snappy snacking
- After sports
- ...or straight from the glass
Additives
- Free From Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Made for:
Return to
- Get in Touch
- UK: 0333 300 0900
- ROI: 1800 992 878
- info@alprohelpline.co.uk
- www.alpro.com
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|240 kJ / 57 kcal
|Fat
|1.8 g
|of which Saturates
|0.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|6.7 g
|of which Sugars
|6.7 g
|Fibre
|0.5 g
|Protein
|3.0 g
|Salt
|0.14 g
|D
|0.75 µg*
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.21 mg*
|B12
|0.38 µg*
|Calcium
|120 mg*
|Vitamins:
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|* = 15% of the nutrient reference values
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
