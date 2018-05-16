Alpro Plant Protein Chocolate Flavoured Soya Drink 1L
New
- Energy582 kJ 138 kcal7%
- Fat5.6 g8%
- Saturates1.2 g6%
- Sugars10.0 g11%
- Salt0.32 g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 291 kJ / 69 kcal
Product Description
- Soya drink, chocolate flavour, with added calcium and vitamins.
- ProTerra Certified - Sustainability Non-GMO Soya
- A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is recommended for good health.
- #alpro
- Good for you - Good for the planet
- All plant, power on!*
- *Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass.
- Well done you.
- You've opted for a healthy lifestyle, now you just need to keep going.
- We're here to make it easy with Alpro® High Protein Chocolate Flavoured Drink. Soya is an amazing source of plant protein, containing all nine essential amino acids. And, we use only responsibly sourced soya beans.
- As the name suggests, it's seriously chocolaty.
- So high five. You can do it!
- 10g protein per 200 ml
- Source of calcium & vit. B2, D
- Rich in plant protein
- Naturally lactose free
- Naturally low in saturated fat
- Free from dairy and gluten
- No sweeteners
- Free from colours & preservatives
- Vegan
- Pack size: 1l
- Protein contributes to the growth and maintenance of muscle mass
- Source of calcium & vit. B2, D
- Naturally low in saturated fat
Information
Ingredients
Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (12%)), Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa (1.6%), Calcium (Calcium Carbonate), Flavourings, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphates), Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Vitamins (B2, D2)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten, Lactose
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 5 days.Best before: see top of pack.
Produce of
Made in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- All plant, packed with protein
- Try it...
- ...as a base for shakes
- ...in a smoothie
- ...with snappy snacking
- ...or straight from the glass
- Best served chilled, do not freeze.
Number of uses
1L = 5 glasses x 200 ml
Additives
- Free From Colours
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
- Free From Preservatives
- Free From Sweeteners
Name and address
- Made for:
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT.
Return to
- Get in Touch
- UK: 0333 300 0900
- ROI: 1800 992 878
- info@alprohelpline.co.uk
- www.alpro.com
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|291 kJ / 69 kcal
|Fat
|2.8 g
|of which Saturates
|0.6 g
|Carbohydrate
|5.3 g
|of which Sugars
|5.0 g
|Fibre
|1.3 g
|Protein
|5.0 g
|Salt
|0.16 g
|D
|0.75 µg*
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.21 mg*
|Calcium
|120 mg*
|Vitamins:
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|* = 15% of the nutrient reference values
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
