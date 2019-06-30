Oatly Chocolate Longlife Drink Alternative 1L

Hmmmmmm WOW!
So smooth and it has a great taste! Great alternative to a dairy milkshake!
Up there with the other Oatly milks as my new favo
Up there with the other Oatly milks as my new favourite plant milks. This one even passed the 'see if my cow milk drinking son turns his nose up' test and he gave it two thumbs up and a 'yummy'.
The best, but gone ?
The only milk I like, bring it back please
Totally delicious and unmissable.
So delicious could not believe you stopped stocking it. Cani buy the company?
Pricey
It's an excellent product. The problem is it needs to lose about 30p.