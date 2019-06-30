By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4.5(5)Write a review
Oatly Chocolate Longlife Drink Alternative 1L
  • Oat Drink Chocolate
  • Every kid's favourite: chocolate milk - except there's no milk! Our chocolate oat drink is full of oats instead and these oats contain protein and carbs and fibres and some healthy fat. And if that's not enough we have enriched it with calcium and vitamins so the more you drink the healthier you grow. We probably can't literally promise that legally, but you know what we mean.
  • Here's a random idea I tried the other day and it was great. Shake the carton well and then pour it over your morning bowl of muesli. Crazy good. Or do what grandma used to do and heat it up for the thermos and walk across a frozen lake or something romantically Nordic like that.
  • It's Swedish!
  • Free from lactose, milk protein and soya
  • Pack size: 1l

Oat Base (Water, Oats 10%), Sugar (3, 5%), Cocoa Powder (1%), Rapeseed Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Calcium Phosphates, Iodised Salt, Flavouring, Vitamins (D2, Riboflavin and B12)

  • Free From: Lactose, Milk, Soya
  • Contains: Oats

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days of opening.Best before date: See the top of pack.

Produced in Sweden

  • Shake me!

  • Oatly AB,
  • Företagsvägen 42,
  • 261 51 Landskrona,
  • Sweden.

  • Oatly UK Limited,
  • 81 Rivington Street,
  • London,
  • EC2A 3AY,
  • United Kingdom.
  • info.uk@oatly.com
  • www.oatly.com

1l

Typical Valuesper 100 ml:
Energy 255 kJ/
-61 kcal
Fat 1.5 g
of which saturates 0.2 g
Carbohydrate 10 g
of which sugars 7.5 g*
Fibre 1.1 g
Protein 1.2 g
Salt 0.16 g
Vitamin D 1.5 µg (30%**)
Riboflavin0.21 mg (15%**)
Vitamin B12 0.38 µg (15%**)
Calcium120 mg (15%**)
Beta-glucan0.4 g
*3.5 g of the sugars is added sugar. This remainder is natural sugars from oats-
**Of the Nutrient Reference Values (NRVs)-

Hmmmmmm WOW!

5 stars

So smooth and it has a great taste! Great alternative to a dairy milkshake!

Up there with the other Oatly milks as my new favo

4 stars

Up there with the other Oatly milks as my new favourite plant milks. This one even passed the 'see if my cow milk drinking son turns his nose up' test and he gave it two thumbs up and a 'yummy'.

The best, but gone ?

5 stars

The only milk I like, bring it back please

Totally delicious and unmissable.

5 stars

So delicious could not believe you stopped stocking it. Cani buy the company?

Pricey

4 stars

It's an excellent product. The problem is it needs to lose about 30p.

