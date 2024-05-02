Alpro 38g High Protein Soya Chilled Dairy Free Chocolate Drink 750ml

Soya drink, chocolate flavour with added calcium, iodine and vitamins, flash pasteurised. New format 750ml chilled 100% plant-based lactose free Gluten free Perfect for vegans Naturally low in saturated fat Rich in plant protein Source of calcium * Source of iodine Source of vitamins B2, D2 No artificial sweeteners *A source of calcium. Calcium is needed for the maintenance of normal bones. A varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle are recommended for good health.

Discover our new format in chilled 750ml. Same great taste of Alpro High Protein Chocolate Flavour Soya 1L UHT just in a smaller size. At Alpro we call our products soya drinks and not soya milk- why you ask? By definition- milk is a nutrient rich food produced by mammals – and our tasty soya drinks are completely plant based! Well done you! You’ve opted for a plant-based diet, now you just need to keep going. And we’re here to make it easy, even if you love chocolate! Our High Protein Chocolate Flavour Drink is simply packed with plant protein. So pour yourself a perfectly chilled glass anytime you need to press restart. Chocolate banana smoothies, mocha coffee, chocolate poured on your cereal. Chocolate porridge? Now that's something worth getting out of bed for! Being plant-based, we all know this isn't chocolate milk, but it's got all the chocolatey taste you could want. And who doesn't like a little variety in their life? Dairy free, it’s perfect for vegans, vegetarians and plant-based passionistas. And everyone else who just loves a delicious, chocolaty drink and wants to pour a little extra plant-based loveliness into their day. Enjoy it at its best chilled, but just as great hot.

Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org Tetra Pak® supports FSC® Tetra Pak®, Tetra Rex® Proterra Certified - Sustainability Non-GMO Soya

Pack size: 750ML

High Protein Source of calcium, iodine & vit. B2, D2

Ingredients

Soya Base (93%) (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (12%)), Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa* (1.6%), Calcium (Calcium Carbonate), Flavourings, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Phosphates), Stabiliser (Gellan Gum), Potassium Iodide, Vitamins B2, D2, *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

3 x 250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Shake well. Can be used hot or cold. Enjoy it at its best chilled, but just as great hot. Straight from the glass, in a smoothie, on your oats or favourite cereal. You decide!

Additives