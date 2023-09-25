Chocomel Plant Based 1 Litre

Plant based cocoa drink (UHT), enriched with calcium Find out more at ra.org

Enjoy the one and only chocolate taste made with plant based ingredients A unique combination of cocoa, cashew nut, pea

Chocomel® is a brand of FrieslandCampina nin nourishing by nature®

FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org Rainforest Alliance, People & Nature - Cocoa Tetra Pak®, Protects What's Good Tetra Pak®, Tetra Brik® Aseptic V-Label (European Vegetarian Union) - Vegan, V-LABEL.EU

One and Only The pack is made from 88% plant based material European Vegetarian Union Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Cashew Nut 3.2%, Cocoa Powder¹ 1.7%, Cocoa Butter¹ 0.7%, Pea Protein 0.3%, Fructose, Salt, Flavour, Calcium Carbonate, Acidity Regulator: Dipotassium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate, Stabiliser: Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Gellan Gum, ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Soybean, Hazelnut, Walnut and Almond.

Number of uses

Contains 5 portions

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage