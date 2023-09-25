We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Chocomel Plant Based 1 Litre

Chocomel Plant Based 1 Litre

5(2)
£3.00

£3.00/litre

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 200 ml
Energy
496kJ
118kcal
6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 248 kJ

Plant based cocoa drink (UHT), enriched with calciumFind out more at ra.org
Enjoy the one and only chocolate taste made with plant based ingredientsA unique combination of cocoa, cashew nut, pea
Chocomel® is a brand of FrieslandCampina nin nourishing by nature®
FSC - FSC® Mix, Board / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.orgRainforest Alliance, People & Nature - CocoaTetra Pak®, Protects What's GoodTetra Pak®, Tetra Brik® AsepticV-Label (European Vegetarian Union) - Vegan, V-LABEL.EU
One and OnlyThe pack is made from 88% plant based materialEuropean Vegetarian UnionSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 1L

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Cashew Nut 3.2%, Cocoa Powder¹ 1.7%, Cocoa Butter¹ 0.7%, Pea Protein 0.3%, Fructose, Salt, Flavour, Calcium Carbonate, Acidity Regulator: Dipotassium Phosphate, Sodium Citrate, Stabiliser: Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Gellan Gum, ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Soybean, Hazelnut, Walnut and Almond.

Number of uses

Contains 5 portions

Net Contents

1l ℮

Preparation and Usage

Enjoy me hot or coldShake well before opening.Shake before use.

