Fridge Raiders Southern Style Chicken Bites 5 X 22.5G

£2.50
£2.22/100g

Each 22.5g pack contains:

Energy
157kJ
37kcal
2%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 696kJ/166kcal

Product Description

  • Southern Style flavour chopped and shaped chicken breast.
  • We're on a mission to banish hunger pangs for good with real snacks of substance.
  • That's why our chicken dates are made with 100% real chicken breast for serious shacking satisfaction that lasts.
  • And if you're looking for a great lunchbox filler, then our mini packs are the perfect snack companion. They might be on the small side, but they pack in plenty of real chicken, protein goodness, because life's too full for empty snacks.
  • Our bites combine 91% Chicken breast with 9% seasoning and ingredients. Real protein with irresistible flavour whenever you need a pick me up.
  • Made with 100% real chicken breast
  • High in Protein
  • Pack size: 112.5G
  • High in Protein

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (91%), Vegetable Oils (Soya Bean, Sunflower, Rapeseed), Seasoning (Salt, Onion Powder, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Spices, Stabiliser: Trisodium Diphosphate, Flavourings (Chicken, Black Pepper)), Rusk (Wheat Flour, (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate), Tapioca Starch, Dextrose

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For maximum flavour and freshness, keep refrigerated below 5°C. Eat within 2 days of opening and before the use by date.Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

This pack contains 5 servings

Warnings

  • Every care has been taken to remove bones but some may remain.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle with bags at large supermarket - Don't recycle at home

Name and address

Return to

  • Get in Touch
Net Contents

5 x 22.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pack (22.5g)
Energy696kJ/166kcal157kJ/37kcal
Fat9.2g2g
of which saturates2.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate4.2g0.9g
of which sugars0.9g0.2g
Protein17g4g
Salt1.3g0.3g
This pack contains 5 servings--

Safety information

