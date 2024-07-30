Noel Fuet With Black Pepper 150G

Noel Fuet With Black Pepper 150G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.00

£20.00/kg

Dried thin sausage "fuet extra".
A cured pork sausage combining flavour and Catalan tradition. Made from a selection of premium-quality meat, following the original recipe. The same recipe as that used for generations by charcuterie masters in the northeast of the Iberian Peninsula. A speciality worthy of being among the best appetisers.
Traditional RecipeGluten FreeColouring FreeEnvironment Friendly
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Pork Meat and Fat*, Black Pepper (5%), Lactose, Salt, Milk Protein, Spices, Antioxidant (E-316), Preservatives (E-252, E-250, E235, E202), Natural Edible Casing, *Made with 160g of Pork per 100g of finished product

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Produce of

Product of Spain

Net Contents

150g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Product may dry out.

Additives

Free From Colours

View all Chorizo, Salami & Continental Meats

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here