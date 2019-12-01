By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Spanish Serrano Ham 80G

3(1)Write a review
Tesco Spanish Serrano Ham 80G
£ 1.70
£2.13/100g
One slice
  • Energy167kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1043kJ / 250kcal

Product Description

  • Dry cured Spanish ham.
  • Made in Spain Spanish pork leg traditionally cured for at least 11 months. Our Serrano ham is made by a family run business in the Spanish foothills of the Pyrenees. Together we work with trusted Spanish farms to select the ideal pork legs that are then cured for 11 months to create this delicate Serrano ham.
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Pork Leg, Salt, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Prepared from 135g of Pork per 100g of Serrano Ham.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Spain, using pork from Spain

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

80g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1043kJ / 250kcal167kJ / 40kcal
Fat13.7g2.2g
Saturates4.9g0.8g
Carbohydrate0.9g0.1g
Sugars0.9g0.1g
Fibre1.0g0.2g
Protein30.1g4.8g
Salt4.6g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely flavour but brittle

3 stars

Lovely flavour. but one half of each slice is always dry and brittle - makes it difficult to wrap around asparagus etc

