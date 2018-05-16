We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Search
Main content
Basket
Register
Sign in
Help
Feedback
Open navigation
Tesco logo
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Summer
Delivery Saver
Fresh Food
Chilled Desserts
Cheesecake, Trifles & Jelly Desserts
Trifle & Jelly Pots
Trifle & Jelly Pots
Showing
1-9
of
9 items
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Trifle & Jelly
Pots
(9)
3 Brands
Filter by
Tesco
(5)
Filter by
Cadbury
(2)
Filter by
Ms Mollys
(2)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Low salt
(9)
Filter by
Halal
(7)
Filter by
Pescetarian
(7)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(7)
Filter by
No soya
(6)
Filter by
No egg
(3)
Filter by
Lacto-vegetari
(2)
Filter by
Low fat
(2)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(2)
Filter by
No gluten
(2)
Filter by
No lactose
(1)
Filter by
No milk
(1)
Filter by
Ovo-vegetarian
(1)
Filter by
Vegan
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(9)
Cadbury Layers Of Joy Chocolate Dessert 2 X90g
Write a review
Rest of
Confectionery Desserts & Chocolate Pots
shelf
£
1.30
£
0.72
/100g
Add Cadbury Layers Of Joy Chocolate Dessert 2 X90g
Add
add Cadbury Layers Of Joy Chocolate Dessert 2 X90g to basket
Tesco Strawberry Trifles 405G (3X135g)
Write a review
£
1.70
£
0.42
/100g
Add Tesco Strawberry Trifles 405G (3X135g)
Add
add Tesco Strawberry Trifles 405G (3X135g) to basket
Tesco Fruit Cocktail Trifles 405G (3X135g)
Write a review
£
1.70
£
0.42
/100g
Add Tesco Fruit Cocktail Trifles 405G (3X135g)
Add
add Tesco Fruit Cocktail Trifles 405G (3X135g) to basket
Cadbury Darkmilk Chocolate Layered Dessert 2Pack 180G
Write a review
Rest of
Confectionery Desserts & Chocolate Pots
shelf
£
1.30
£
0.72
/100g
Add Cadbury Darkmilk Chocolate Layered Dessert 2Pack 180G
Add
add Cadbury Darkmilk Chocolate Layered Dessert 2Pack 180G to basket
Ms Molly's Jelly & Custard Dessert 3 Pack 375G
Write a review
£
0.89
£
0.24
/100g
Add Ms Molly's Jelly & Custard Dessert 3 Pack 375G
Add
add Ms Molly's Jelly & Custard Dessert 3 Pack 375G to basket
Tesco Chocolate Trifle 3 X 119G
Write a review
£
1.70
£
0.48
/100g
Add Tesco Chocolate Trifle 3 X 119G
Add
add Tesco Chocolate Trifle 3 X 119G to basket
Ms Molly's S/Berrytrifle 2X115g 230G
Write a review
Aldi Price Match
£
0.57
£
0.25
/100g
Add Ms Molly's S/Berrytrifle 2X115g 230G
Add
add Ms Molly's S/Berrytrifle 2X115g 230G to basket
Aldi Price Match
Tesco Raspberry Trifles 405G (3X135g)
Write a review
£
1.70
£
0.42
/100g
Add Tesco Raspberry Trifles 405G (3X135g)
Add
add Tesco Raspberry Trifles 405G (3X135g) to basket
Tesco Raspberry Jelly Dessert 2 X140g
Write a review
£
1.10
£
0.39
/100g
Add Tesco Raspberry Jelly Dessert 2 X140g
Add
add Tesco Raspberry Jelly Dessert 2 X140g to basket
Showing
1-9
of
9 items
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Fresh Food
(9)
Chilled Desserts
(9)
Cheesecake, Trifles & Jelly Desserts
(9)
Trifle & Jelly Pots
(9)
Filter by
BRAND
Tesco
(5)
Cadbury
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Low salt
(9)
Halal
(7)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Summer
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Feedback
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close