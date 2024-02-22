Tesco Raspberry Trifle 600g

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

INGREDIENTS: Water, Custard (23%) [Whole Milk , Skimmed Milk , Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Water, Stabiliser (Amidated Pectin), Flavouring, Colour (Algal Carotenes)], Stabilised Cream (21%) [Whipping Cream ( Milk ), Whole Milk , Dextrose, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Thickener (Tara Gum)], Raspberry (13%), Sugar, Wheat Flour [ Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg , Stabilisers (Amidated Pectin, Dicalcium Phosphate, Tara Gum), Dried Skimmed Milk , Concentrated Raspberry Juice, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Calcium Lactate), Flavouring, Colour (Anthocyanins), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids).

Our chefs work together to create family favourite recipes using traditional layering as you would at home. British cream Made with real raspberries for a juicy and tangy flavour

