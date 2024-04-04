We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Mixed Berry Trifle 550g

Tesco Finest Mixed Berry Trifle 550g

4(2)
£4.00

£0.73/100g

This product is available for delivery or collection until 12/05/2024.
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a trifle
Energy
1337kJ
320kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
17.5g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.4g

high

52%of the reference intake
Sugars
26.8g

medium

30%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 969kJ / 232kcal

Layers of mixed berry compote, sponge, custard and stabilised cream.
Our chefs layer our fruity mixed berry compote with light and airy sponge finished with a rich creamy Madagascan vanilla custard and cream.Vibrant mixed berry compote and light sponge layered with creamy Madagascan vanilla custard and cream.
Pack size: 550G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Madagascan Vanilla Custard (35%) [Whole (Milk), Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Water, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Tapioca Starch, Cornflour, Vanilla Extract, Salt, Colour (Algal Carotenes)], Mixed Berry Compote (34%) [Sugar, Water, Blackberry, Blackcurrant, Strawberry, Redcurrant, Raspberry, Cornflour, Lemon Juice], Stabilised Cream (21%) [Whipping Cream (Milk), Whole (Milk), Dextrose, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Thickener (Tara Gum)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

550g e

