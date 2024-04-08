Tesco Chocolate Trifles (3 x 119g) 357g

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk , Whole Milk , Stabilised Cream (12%) [Whipping Cream ( Milk ), Whole Milk , Dextrose, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Thickener (Tara Gum)], Sugar, Double Cream ( Milk ), Water, Emulsifiers (Hydroxy Propyl Distarch Phosphate, Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Belgian Dark Chocolate (2%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier ( Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wheat Flour [ Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg , Thickener (Pectin), Dried Whole Milk , Dried Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Milk Proteins, Flavouring, Dried Skimmed Milk , Whey Protein ( Milk ), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate).

Our chefs work together to create family favourite recipes using traditional layering as you would at home. British Cream Made with rich chocolate layers for a light and creamy treat.

