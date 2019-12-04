Cadbury Layers Of Joy 2 Pack Chocolate 2X90g
- 2 x Individual Trifles with Layers of Cadbury Milk Chocolate Dessert, Cadbury Milk Chocolate Mousse and a Chocolate Chip Cookie, Topped with Stabilised Whipped Cream.
- Cadbury Layers of Joy Trifle Desserts have a delicious layer of chocolate trifle with melted Cadbury milk chocolate dessert & chocolate chip cookie, topped with a fresh cream layer. The perfect chocolate trifle for that after dinner treat.
- Pack size: 180g
Cream (26%), Water, Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Sugar Solution (Sugar, Water), Chocolate Chip Cookie (10%) (Wheat Flour, Water, Rice Flour, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt, Emulsifier (E475), Colours (Annatto, Curcumin), Flavouring), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Chocolate Chips (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Cocoa Powder, Treacle, Flavouring, Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate)), Milk Chocolate (9%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Palm Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers (E412, E410, E415, E401, Pectin), Dextrose, Pork Gelatine, Dried Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (E472a, E471), Maltodextrin, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates)
- May contain Nuts
Keep refrigerated.Do not freeze.
- Müller Dairy,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
- Customer Relations,
- c/o Müller Dairy,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
2 x 90g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 90g pot
|%* Per pot
|Energy kJ
|1065
|960
|Kcal
|260
|235
|12%
|Fat g
|15.3
|13.8
|20%
|of which saturates g
|10.0
|9.0
|45%
|Carbohydrate g
|22.5
|20.2
|8%
|of which sugars g
|18.7
|16.8
|19%
|Fibre g
|0.7
|0.6
|Protein g
|4.8
|4.3
|9%
|Salt g
|0.25
|0.23
|4%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
