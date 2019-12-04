By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Layers Of Joy 2 Pack Chocolate 2X90g

image 1 of Cadbury Layers Of Joy 2 Pack Chocolate 2X90g
£ 1.00
£0.56/100g

Offer

Per 90g pot
  • Energy960kJ 235kcal
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • 2 x Individual Trifles with Layers of Cadbury Milk Chocolate Dessert, Cadbury Milk Chocolate Mousse and a Chocolate Chip Cookie, Topped with Stabilised Whipped Cream.
  • Cadbury Layers of Joy Trifle Desserts have a delicious layer of chocolate trifle with melted Cadbury milk chocolate dessert & chocolate chip cookie, topped with a fresh cream layer. The perfect chocolate trifle for that after dinner treat.
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Cream (26%), Water, Concentrated Skimmed Milk, Sugar Solution (Sugar, Water), Chocolate Chip Cookie (10%) (Wheat Flour, Water, Rice Flour, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt, Emulsifier (E475), Colours (Annatto, Curcumin), Flavouring), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Chocolate Chips (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Cocoa Powder, Treacle, Flavouring, Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate)), Milk Chocolate (9%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Palm Oil, Dried Skimmed Milk, Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers (E412, E410, E415, E401, Pectin), Dextrose, Pork Gelatine, Dried Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (E472a, E471), Maltodextrin, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Do not freeze.

Name and address

  • Müller Dairy,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Any Queries or Comments:
  • Write to us at:
  • Customer Relations,
  • c/o Müller Dairy,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

2 x 90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 90g pot%* Per pot
Energy kJ1065960
Kcal26023512%
Fat g15.313.820%
of which saturates g10.09.045%
Carbohydrate g22.520.28%
of which sugars g18.716.819%
Fibre g0.70.6
Protein g4.84.39%
Salt g0.250.234%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

