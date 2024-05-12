Tesco Finest 2 Mixed Berry Trifles 2x150g

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

INGREDIENTS: Madagascan Vanilla Custard (46%) [Whole Milk , Whipping Cream ( Milk ), Sugar, Water, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Tapioca Starch, Cornflour, Vanilla Extract, Salt, Colour (Algal Carotenes)], Mixed Berry Compote (33%) [Sugar, Water, Blackberry, Blackcurrant, Strawberry, Redcurrant, Raspberry, Cornflour, Lemon Juice], Stabilised Cream (16%) [Whipping Cream ( Milk ), Whole Milk , Dextrose, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Thickener (Tara Gum)], Wheat Flour [ Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg , Dried Skimmed Milk , Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate).

A vibrant compote of blackberries, blackcurrants, strawberries, redcurrants and raspberries, layered with light sponge cake, rich Madagascan vanilla custard, and topped with indulgent British cream.

A vibrant compote of blackberries, blackcurrants, strawberries, redcurrants and raspberries, layered with light sponge cake, rich Madagascan vanilla custard, and topped with indulgent British cream. FRUITY Sweet and tangy berry compote layered with light sponge, Madagascan vanilla custard and British cream.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024