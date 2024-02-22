We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New
Tesco Triple Chocolate Trifle 500G

£3.00

£0.60/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a trifle
Energy
1104kJ
265kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
17.6g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.6g

high

53%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.5g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 883kJ / 212kcal

Layers of chocolate custard, stabilised cream, chocolate mousse and chocolate flavoured sponge, decorated with milk chocolate curls.
Our chefs work together to create family favourite recipes using traditional layering as you would at home.British Cream Made with rich chocolate layers for a light and creamy treat.
Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Stabilised Cream (26%) [Whipping Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Dextrose, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Thickener (Tara Gum)], Whole Milk, Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Double Cream (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Pasteurised Egg, Emulsifiers (Hydroxypropyl Distarch Phosphate, Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Belgian Dark Chocolate (1.5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Milk Chocolate Curls [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Thickener (Pectin), Dried Whole Milk, Dried Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Proteins, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Flavouring, Whey Protein (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

500g e

