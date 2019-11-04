Ms Molly's Jelly & Custard Dessert 3 Pack 375G

Nice light pud after a meal.
I really love these, very light and not too sweet.
Good Golly Ms Molly
Love these, I pop them in a bowl with a slice of sponge and some ice cream or just have them on ther own, either way they're very nice.
My husband absolutely loves these. Eats one a day. He cannot eat cream so ideal for him. Great value also.
Ms Molly's - All Dreadful
Well Tesco have to say your my preferred Supermarket BUT Ms Molly's whole range a big mistake Tesco . Absolutely awful all the products we have tried .