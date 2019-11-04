By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ms Molly's Jelly & Custard Dessert 3 Pack 375G

4(4)Write a review
£ 0.89
£0.24/100g
One pot
  • Energy457kJ 108kcal
    5%
  • Fat2.1g
    3%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars18.2g
    20%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 366kJ / 87kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberry jelly topped with a vanilla custard.
  • Sweet strawberry flavoured jelly and smooth vanilla custard
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Tricalcium Citrate), Flavourings, Carrot Concentrate, Colour (Carotenes), Blackcurrant Concentrate.

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

375g (3x125g e)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy366kJ / 87kcal457kJ / 108kcal
Fat1.7g2.1g
Saturates1.0g1.3g
Carbohydrate16.1g20.1g
Sugars14.6g18.2g
Fibre0.6g0.7g
Protein1.4g1.8g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice light pud after a meal.

5 stars

I really love these, very light and not too sweet.

Good Golly Ms Molly

5 stars

Love these, I pop them in a bowl with a slice of sponge and some ice cream or just have them on ther own, either way they're very nice.

My husband absolutely loves these. Eats one a day.

5 stars

My husband absolutely loves these. Eats one a day. He cannot eat cream so ideal for him. Great value also.

Ms Molly's - All Dreadful

1 stars

Well Tesco have to say your my preferred Supermarket BUT Ms Molly's whole range a big mistake Tesco . Absolutely awful all the products we have tried .

