We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersEaster lunchDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
Tesco Strawberry Trifles (3 x 135g) 405g

Tesco Strawberry Trifles (3 x 135g) 405g

1.8(4)
Write a review

£2.00

£0.49/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One pot
Energy
693kJ
165kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
5.7g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.4g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
20.5g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Salt
0.23g

low

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 513kJ / 122kcal

Layers of strawberries in a strawberry flavoured jelly, sponge, custard and stabilised cream.
Our chefs work together to create family favourite recipes using traditional layering as you would at home.British Cream Made with real strawberries for a sweet and juicy flavour
Pack size: 405G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Custard (25%) [Whole (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Water, Stabiliser (Amidated Pectin), Flavouring, Colour (Algal Carotenes)], Strawberry (13%), Sugar, Stabilised Cream (11%) [Whipping Cream (Milk), Whole (Milk), Dextrose, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Thickener (Tara Gum)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Concentrated Strawberry Juice, Gelling Agents (Amidated Pectin, Calcium Lactate), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide), Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Stabiliser (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Flavourings, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

405g e (3 x 135g)

View all Cheesecake, Trifles & Jelly Desserts

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here