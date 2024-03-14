Tesco Strawberry Trifles (3 x 135g) 405g

Layers of strawberries in a strawberry flavoured jelly, sponge, custard and stabilised cream.

Our chefs work together to create family favourite recipes using traditional layering as you would at home. British Cream Made with real strawberries for a sweet and juicy flavour

Pack size: 405G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Custard (25%) [Whole (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Water, Stabiliser (Amidated Pectin), Flavouring, Colour (Algal Carotenes)], Strawberry (13%), Sugar, Stabilised Cream (11%) [Whipping Cream (Milk), Whole (Milk), Dextrose, Potato Starch, Tapioca Starch, Thickener (Tara Gum)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Concentrated Strawberry Juice, Gelling Agents (Amidated Pectin, Calcium Lactate), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide), Dried Skimmed Milk, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Concentrated Beetroot Juice, Stabiliser (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Flavourings, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Net Contents

405g e (3 x 135g)