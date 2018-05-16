We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Review your basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
Wines
Delivery Saver
Food Cupboard
Desserts
Microwave & Sponge Desserts
Microwave & Sponge Desserts
Showing
1 to 9
of
9 items
sorted by Relevance
Filter by:
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
1 Category
Filter by
Microwave & Sponge
Desserts
(9)
3 Brands
Filter by
Auntys
(6)
Filter by
Tesco
(2)
Filter by
Mr Kipling
(1)
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
Filter by
All Lifestyle
& Dietary
Filter by
Pescetarian
(9)
Filter by
Vegetarian
(9)
Filter by
No soya
(7)
Filter by
Halal
(3)
Filter by
Low saturated
fat
(3)
Filter by
No lactose
(1)
Filter by
No milk
(1)
In partnership with SpoonGuru.
Find out more about each filter
Sort by:
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Sort and filter
(9)
Tesco Syrup Sponge Puddings 2X110g
Write a review
Rest of
Microwave & Sponge Desserts
shelf
£2.10
£0.96/100g
Quantity controls
add Tesco Syrup Sponge Puddings 2X110g to basket
Add
Mr Kipling Sponge Pudding Lemon 2X95g
Write a review
Rest of
Microwave & Sponge Desserts
shelf
£1.95
£1.03/100g
Quantity controls
add Mr Kipling Sponge Pudding Lemon 2X95g to basket
Add
Tesco Chocolate Sponge Puddings 220G
Write a review
Rest of
Microwave & Sponge Desserts
shelf
£2.10
£0.96/100g
Quantity controls
add Tesco Chocolate Sponge Puddings 220G to basket
Add
Auntys Sticky Toffee Puddings 2 X 95G
Write a review
Rest of
Microwave & Sponge Desserts
shelf
£1.35
£0.71/100g
Quantity controls
add Auntys Sticky Toffee Puddings 2 X 95G to basket
Add
Auntys Golden Syrup Puddings 2 X 95G
Write a review
Rest of
Microwave & Sponge Desserts
shelf
£1.35
£0.71/100g
Quantity controls
add Auntys Golden Syrup Puddings 2 X 95G to basket
Add
Auntys Chocolate Puddings 2 X 95G
Write a review
Rest of
Microwave & Sponge Desserts
shelf
£1.35
£0.71/100g
Quantity controls
add Auntys Chocolate Puddings 2 X 95G to basket
Add
Auntys Strawberry Puddings 2X95g
Write a review
Rest of
Microwave & Sponge Desserts
shelf
£1.35
£0.71/100g
Quantity controls
add Auntys Strawberry Puddings 2X95g to basket
Add
Auntys Spotted Dick Puddings 2 Pack 190G
Write a review
Rest of
Microwave & Sponge Desserts
shelf
£1.35
£0.71/100g
Quantity controls
add Auntys Spotted Dick Puddings 2 Pack 190G to basket
Add
Auntys Ginger Puddings 2X95g
Write a review
Rest of
Microwave & Sponge Desserts
shelf
£1.35
£0.71/100g
Quantity controls
add Auntys Ginger Puddings 2X95g to basket
Add
Showing
1 to 9
of
9 items
sorted by Relevance
1
Back to top
Sort and filter
Sort by
Relevance
Price: Low to High
Price: High to Low
Clear filters
Filter by
New
(0)
Filter by: Filter by
Special Offers
(0)
Filter by
CATEGORY
Food Cupboard
(9)
Desserts
(9)
Microwave & Sponge Desserts
(9)
Microwave & Sponge Desserts
(9)
Filter by
BRAND
Auntys
(6)
Tesco
(2)
More categories
Filter by
Lifestyle & Dietary
Filters should not be used as an alternative to medical advice. Always check the label.
All Lifestyle & Dietary
Pescetarian
(9)
Vegetarian
(9)
More Lifestyle & Dietary
Cancel
Done
Basket
Review your basket
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here
Close navigation
Sign in
Register
GROCERIES
Shop all groceries
Favourites
Book a slot
My orders
Wines
Special offers
My account
Delivery Saver
Download the app
MORE FROM TESCO
Clubcard account
Recipes
Store locator
Tesco Direct
F&F clothing
ABOUT THIS SITE
Help
Help with the groceries website
Contact us
Close