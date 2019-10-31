Auntys Strawberry Puddings 2X95g

lovely
lovely, good flavour and texture.
Nice
Sponge nice and moist, tastes great with custard.
Will not Buy again
Too doughy
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1210kJ
Invert Sugar Syrup, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Water, Strawberries (7%), Glucose Syrup, Rice Bran Oil, Milk Proteins, Sorbitol, Dried Skimmed Milk, Breadcrumb (Wheat), Glycerine, Dried Whole Egg, Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Sodium Alginate), Preservatives (Sorbic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Alcohol), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Salt, Emulsifiers (Lecithin, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Anthocyanins)
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Caution: Pudding will be hot and steamy.
Steam
Instructions: Pierce foil and steam for 25 minutes.
Produced in New Zealand
Servings per package 2; Serving size 95g
Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
2 x 95g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per pudding
|% adult RI per 95g serve
|Energy
|1210kJ
|1150kJ
|-
|289kcal
|275kcal
|14%
|Fat
|4.3g
|4.1g
|6%
|of which saturates
|1.3g
|1.2g
|6%
|Carbohydrate
|55.7g
|52.9g
|of which sugars
|39.4g
|37.4g
|42%
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.9g
|Protein
|3.3g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.6g
|10%
|RI = Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019