Auntys Golden Syrup Puddings 2 X 95G

lovely
lovely, good flavour, nice texture.
Ok but bit syrup a bit sickly
Too sweet but ok if you discard some of the syrup, would not purchase again though
Not very nice!
The sponge is tasteless and chewy, despite only heating up for the time stated on the packaging.
Deliciously yummy
Delicious. Very nice with custard.
Tasty, not as sweet as some brands which is good but I was APPALLED to spot that these puddings come from New Zealand. I won't buy them again for this reason.