Cadbury Milk Chocolate Puddings 2X95g

1.5(2)Write a review
Cadbury Milk Chocolate Puddings 2X95g
£ 1.00
£5.27/kg

Offer

Per Pudding (100g)
  • Energy1525kJ 365kcal
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1525kJ/365kcal

Product Description

  • 2 Indulgent Chocolate Sponge Puddings Smothered with a Cadbury Milk Chocolate Sauce
  • Go on... try these...
  • Cadbury Fudge Sticky Puds
  • Ready in 30 seconds
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Chocolate Sauce (42%) [Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Milk Chocolate (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Dextrose, Maize Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Skimmed Milk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (E415), Colour (E171)], Water, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Whole Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Milk Protein, Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (E471), Colour (E171), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts & Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy these puddings in perfect condition. If you are not entirely satisfied with these puddings please return them with the packaging to the consumer relations team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • Or telephone 0800 022 3389, or if purchased in the Republic of Ireland 1800 93 2814

Net Contents

2 x 95g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pudding (100g)%* Per Pudding (100g)Reference Intakes
Energy 1525kJ/365kcal1525kJ/365kcal18%8400kJ/2000kcal
Fat 15.5g15.5g22%70g
of which Saturates 5.9g5.9g30%20g
Carbohydrate 51.1g51.1g20%260g
of which Sugars 28.0g28.0g31%90g
Fibre 1.7g1.7g--
Protein 4.2g4.2g8%50g
Salt 0.44g0.44g7%6g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 1.5 stars

Help other customers like you

yuck

1 stars

these are horrid - why have you stopped stocking hot chocolate puddings?

not nice.

2 stars

not nice, limited flavour, nasty texture

