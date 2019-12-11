Cadbury Milk Chocolate Puddings 2X95g

yuck
these are horrid - why have you stopped stocking hot chocolate puddings?
not nice.
not nice, limited flavour, nasty texture
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1525kJ/365kcal
Chocolate Sauce (42%) [Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Milk Chocolate (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E442), Flavourings), Dextrose, Maize Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Dried Skimmed Milk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (E415), Colour (E171)], Water, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Wheat Flour (with Added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Whole Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa, Milk Protein, Raising Agents (E450, Sodium Bicarbonate), Dried Whey (from Milk), Emulsifier (E471), Colour (E171), Flavouring
Store in a cool dry place
2 x 95g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pudding (100g)
|%* Per Pudding (100g)
|Reference Intakes
|Energy
|1525kJ/365kcal
|1525kJ/365kcal
|18%
|8400kJ/2000kcal
|Fat
|15.5g
|15.5g
|22%
|70g
|of which Saturates
|5.9g
|5.9g
|30%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|51.1g
|51.1g
|20%
|260g
|of which Sugars
|28.0g
|28.0g
|31%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|1.7g
|-
|-
|Protein
|4.2g
|4.2g
|8%
|50g
|Salt
|0.44g
|0.44g
|7%
|6g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
