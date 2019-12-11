Mr Kipling Sponge Pudding Lemon 2X95g

dissapointed
sponge was so fluffy it had very little substance jam wasnt lemony enough brought to try while on offer ok at that price but wouldnt buy at ful price plus points very quick and easy to heat long life so good to have in cupboard
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1590kJ
Lemon Sauce (Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt), Concentrated Lemon Juice (contains Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites))), Maize Starch, Dried Egg, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Acid (Acetic Acid), Colour (Lutein)), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Sugar, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dried Egg, Milk Proteins, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Whey Powder (Milk), Concentrated Lemon Juice (contains Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites))), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Carefully baked in the UK
This pack contains 2 portions
2 x 95g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Pudding (100g)
|Energy
|1590kJ
|1590kJ
|-
|379kcal
|379kcal
|Fat
|16.9g
|16.9g
|of which Saturates
|5.9g
|5.9g
|Carbohydrate
|53.3g
|53.3g
|of which Sugars
|35.1g
|35.1g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.7g
|Protein
|3.1g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.41g
|0.41g
|This pack contains 2 portions
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019
Average of 3 stars
Help other customers like you
sponge was so fluffy it had very little substance jam wasnt lemony enough brought to try while on offer ok at that price but wouldnt buy at ful price plus points very quick and easy to heat long life so good to have in cupboard