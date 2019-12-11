By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mr Kipling Sponge Pudding Lemon 2X95g

3(1)Write a review
Mr Kipling Sponge Pudding Lemon 2X95g
£ 1.00
£0.53/100g

Offer

Per pudding (100g)
  • Energy1590kJ 379kcal
    19%
  • Fat16.9g
    24%
  • Saturates5.9g
    30%
  • Sugars35.1g
    39%
  • Salt0.41g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1590kJ

Product Description

  Lemon Flavoured Sponge Covered with Lemon Sauce (42%)
  Nation's favourite*
  *Mr Kipling Sponge Puddings are the No.1 best selling ambient sponge puddings in Great Britain. Source: IRI Grocery Outlets Market Data for Great Britain, 52 weeks up to & including 02.06.2018.
  Exceedingly good cakes
  No hydrogenated fat
  100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  Suitable for vegetarians
  Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Lemon Sauce (Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Margarine (Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt), Concentrated Lemon Juice (contains Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites))), Maize Starch, Dried Egg, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Acid (Acetic Acid), Colour (Lutein)), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Sugar, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dried Egg, Milk Proteins, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Whey Powder (Milk), Concentrated Lemon Juice (contains Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite (Sulphites))), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Lemon Sponge Puddings at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon-Fri)
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

2 x 95g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pudding (100g)
Energy 1590kJ1590kJ
-379kcal379kcal
Fat 16.9g16.9g
of which Saturates 5.9g5.9g
Carbohydrate 53.3g53.3g
of which Sugars 35.1g35.1g
Fibre 0.7g0.7g
Protein 3.1g3.1g
Salt 0.41g0.41g
This pack contains 2 portions--

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

dissapointed

3 stars

sponge was so fluffy it had very little substance jam wasnt lemony enough brought to try while on offer ok at that price but wouldnt buy at ful price plus points very quick and easy to heat long life so good to have in cupboard

