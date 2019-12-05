By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Auntys Sticky Toffee Puddings 2 X 95G

2(7)Write a review
£ 1.50
£0.79/100g
Each 95g pudding contains
  • Energy1169 kJ 279 kcal
    14%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars35.2g
    39%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1230kJ

Product Description

  • Deliciously moist Steamed puddings with dates smothered in a smooth Sticky Toffee sauce
  • Our Puds
  • Chocolate Sauce, Golden Syrup Sauce, Spotted Dick Sultana & Raisin, Sticky Toffee Sauce, Ginger Syrup Sauce, Butterscotch & Pecan Sauce and Strawberry Sauce
  • Home Sweet Home
  • At Aunty's we are proud of our puds, all of them are made to our own unique recipes.
  • They are steamed in time honoured traditional way and not baked, giving Aunty's puds a moist and delicious home made taste.
  • Using only natural colours and flavours they are perfect on their own, or the ideal partner for some fruit, cream or ice cream.
  • Why not come home to your favourite today.
  • The home of steamed puds
  • Microwave 30 seconds
  • No artificial colours & flavours
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Invert Sugar Syrup, Wheat Flour, Water, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Rice Bran Oil, Dates (3%), Sorbitol, Dried Skimmed Milk, Unsalted Butter, Molasses, Breadcrumb (Wheat), Glycerine, Milk Proteins, Modified Maize Starch, Dried Whole Egg, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Dried Buttermilk, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Sodium Phosphate), Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithin), Flavouring, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Salt, Preservatives (Sorbic Acid, Potassium Sorbate, Alcohol), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Diced Ginger, Natural Colour (Caramel I)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts & Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Caution: Pudding will be hot and steamy.

Steam
Instructions: Pierce foil and steam for 25 minutes.

Produce of

Produced in New Zealand

Number of uses

Servings per package 2; Serving size 95g

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PUDDING MAY CONTAIN DATE PITS.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Hansells Foods UK Ltd,
  • Unit 6b Hillgate Place,
  • 18-20 Balham Hill,
  • London,
  • SW12 9ER,

Return to

  • We stand by the quality of our products, if you have any queries please let us know.
  • www.auntyspuddings.co.uk
  • Customer information: 020 7978 1770

Net Contents

2 x 95g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pudding% adult RI per 95g serve
Energy 1230kJ1169kJ
-294kcal279kcal14%
Fat 4.8g4.6g7%
of which saturates 1.7g1.6g8%
Carbohydrate 55.6g52.8g
of which sugars 37.0g35.2g39%
Fibre 1.0g1.0g
Protein 3.4g3.2g
Salt 0.6g0.6g10%
RI = Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 2.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Overly sweet

2 stars

Picked because it doesn't contain palm oil, but even though I have a sweet tooth, I found it far too sickly sweet.

Disappointing stodge

1 stars

Very disappointing. the sponge was very dense and craggy. the sauce was not plentiful. I also thought the foil lid was a silly idea for a pudding that goes in the microwave, as it wasn’t easy to ensure all the foil peeled off.

Vile

1 stars

Vile literally

lovely texture, lovely flavour.

5 stars

lovely texture, lovely flavour.

Went in the bin!

1 stars

Soooooo disappointing.....nothing like a sticky toffee pudding from my recollection, more of a savory pie, tasteless, dense and very bland, ewww!

Medicore Pudding

3 stars

I'm not a lover of these type puddings, the syrup is OK and the texture of the sponge is OK, it is very sweet, I am not going to take these off my favourites and I would only buy at an offer price again but I would also have to add Ice Cream or Cream to make this more moist, I think that is the word I am looking for to describe what is lacking with this product. You also need two of these to make a decent pudding serving.

It is not as good as the previous Tesco Sticky Tof

2 stars

It is not as good as the previous Tesco Sticky Toffee Pudding. The sponge is not as tasty, and there is less liquid toffee! Please bring back the original recipe. Then I will purchase it.

