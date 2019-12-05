Auntys Sticky Toffee Puddings 2 X 95G

Overly sweet
Picked because it doesn't contain palm oil, but even though I have a sweet tooth, I found it far too sickly sweet.
Disappointing stodge
Very disappointing. the sponge was very dense and craggy. the sauce was not plentiful. I also thought the foil lid was a silly idea for a pudding that goes in the microwave, as it wasn’t easy to ensure all the foil peeled off.
Vile
Vile literally
lovely texture, lovely flavour.
Went in the bin!
Soooooo disappointing.....nothing like a sticky toffee pudding from my recollection, more of a savory pie, tasteless, dense and very bland, ewww!
Medicore Pudding
I'm not a lover of these type puddings, the syrup is OK and the texture of the sponge is OK, it is very sweet, I am not going to take these off my favourites and I would only buy at an offer price again but I would also have to add Ice Cream or Cream to make this more moist, I think that is the word I am looking for to describe what is lacking with this product. You also need two of these to make a decent pudding serving.
It is not as good as the previous Tesco Sticky Tof
It is not as good as the previous Tesco Sticky Toffee Pudding. The sponge is not as tasty, and there is less liquid toffee! Please bring back the original recipe. Then I will purchase it.