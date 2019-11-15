Mr. Kippling Sponge Pudding Golden Syrup 2X95g

Brilliant Syrup Sponge!
Best ever Syrup Sponges. Brilliant cooking upside down; very innovative. Texture very light and tasty.
Golden Syrup Sauce (Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup), Water, Maize Starch, Dark Muscovado Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Sugar, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dried Egg, Milk Proteins, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Curcumin)
Best stored in a cool, dry place
Carefully baked in the UK
This pack contains 2 portions
2 x 95g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per pudding (100g)
|Energy
|1536kJ
|1536kJ
|-
|366kcal
|366kcal
|Fat
|14.9g
|14.9g
|of which Saturates
|5.3g
|5.3g
|Carbohydrate
|54.6g
|54.6g
|of which Sugars
|37.2g
|37.2g
|Fibre
|0.7g
|0.7g
|Protein
|3.0g
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.48g
|0.48g
|-
|-
