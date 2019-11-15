By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mr. Kippling Sponge Pudding Golden Syrup 2X95g

5(1)Write a review
Mr. Kippling Sponge Pudding Golden Syrup 2X95g

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Per pudding (100g)
  • Energy1536kJ 366kcal
    18%
  • Fat14.9g
    21%
  • Saturates5.3g
    27%
  • Sugars37.2g
    41%
  • Salt0.48g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1536kJ

Product Description

  • Golden sponge covered with golden syrup sauce (42%).
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • #exceedinglygood
  • @mrkiplingcakes
  • Nation's favourite*
  • *Mr Kipling Sponge Pudding are the No.1 best selling ambient sponge puddings in Great Britain. Source: IRI Grocery Outlets Market Data from Great Britain 52 weeks up to & including 02.06.2018.
  • 100% natural flavours & no artificial colours
  • No hydrogenated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 190g

Information

Ingredients

Golden Syrup Sauce (Golden Syrup (Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup), Water, Maize Starch, Dark Muscovado Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)), Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Sugar, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Dried Egg, Milk Proteins, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Colour (Curcumin)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts

Storage

Best stored in a cool, dry place

Produce of

Carefully baked in the UK

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Premier Foods,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.

Return to

  • Mr Kipling Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy these Golden Syrup Sponge Puddings at their very best. If you are not completely satisfied, or if you have any questions or comments, please retain the packaging and contact our consumer care team.
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations
  • ROI: Premier Foods Consumer Relations,
  • PO Box 216,
  • Thame,
  • OX9 0DU.
  • Visit www.mrkipling.co.uk
  • 0800 0223393 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • ROI 1800 93 2814 (between 9.00am and 5.00pm Mon - Fri)
  • Your statutory rights are not affected.

Net Contents

2 x 95g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer pudding (100g)
Energy 1536kJ1536kJ
-366kcal366kcal
Fat 14.9g14.9g
of which Saturates 5.3g5.3g
Carbohydrate 54.6g54.6g
of which Sugars 37.2g37.2g
Fibre 0.7g0.7g
Protein 3.0g3.0g
Salt 0.48g0.48g
This pack contains 2 portions--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Brilliant Syrup Sponge!

5 stars

Best ever Syrup Sponges. Brilliant cooking upside down; very innovative. Texture very light and tasty.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here