Auntys Spotted Dick Puddings 2 Pack 190G

Simply delicious
I bought these for my birthday pudding. Truly delicious with some low fat custard, I can't believe that they are not too calorific. Will definitely buy again when l find any excuse.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1230kJ
Invert Sugar Syrup, Wheat Flour, Water, Dried Fruit (11%) (Sultanas or Raisins), Rice Bran Oil, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Glycerine, Breadcrumb (Wheat), Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Proteins, Dried Whole Egg, Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Dried Egg White, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Spices, Salt, Preservative (Sorbic Acid, Alcohol), Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithin)
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produced in New Zealand
Servings per package 2; Serving size 95g
Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
2 x 95g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per pudding
|% adult RI per 95g serve
|Energy
|1230kJ
|1170kJ
|-
|294kcal
|279kcal
|14%
|Fat
|6.0g
|5.7g
|8%
|of which saturates
|1.8g
|1.7g
|9%
|Carbohydrate
|52.7g
|50.1g
|of which sugars
|38.9g
|36.9g
|41%
|Fibre
|1.5g
|1.4g
|Protein
|4.0g
|3.8g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.6g
|11%
|RI = Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
