Tesco Snappy Milk Chocolate Finger Biscuit 8Pk 172G

I tried these for the first time this week and really enjoyed them. I was amazed at how nice they are much nicer than Kat Kat and a lot cheaper too. Well done Tesco , please don’t change them!
10/10
these are as good if not better than the branded ones , just an added thought maybe add different flavours to some more
Genuinely better than the branded version
This is one of those gems in the Tesco branded range. The slightly higher chocolate to wafer ratio and the richer (more cocoa/less sugar) chocolate creates a balance that is more than the sum of its parts.Please don't mess with this product ...I would buy this in preference to the branded one, even if they were the same price!
Very good value
Husband loves them
Dare you to eat just one!
Too nice, much better than the famous finger biscuits. Advice would be to everyone, just try em!!
Would prefer dark chocolate, but handy for quick short snack
Almost exactly the same as KitKats
I was expecting these to be filled with a wafer-like biscuit and covered in a chocolate-style substance (that may or may not have had an encounter with both a dairy cow and a cocoa tree). But, they tasted almost as good as KitKats. In fact if you didn't know they were a cheap version, and hadn't seen the wrapper you probably wouldn't notice that they aren't KitKats.
We think they are just as good as a well known brand ! Possibly better.
AMAZING FOR THE PRICE!!!!!!!!!
Tastes exactly like Kit Kat version, if not better! Save your money friEnnnnnds!