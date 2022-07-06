We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Snappy Milk Chocolate Finger Biscuit 8Pk 172G

4.9(16)Write a review
£0.95
£0.55/100g

One 2 finger bar

Energy
486kJ
116kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
6.2g

high

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.9g

high

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.2g

high

11%of the reference intake
Salt
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2207kJ / 528kcal

Product Description

  • Two finger milk chocolate bars with a wafer biscuit centre.
  • Snappy Milk Chocolate Fingers. Crispy wafer centre covered in smooth and silky milk chocolate. Our confectioners have been working with chocolate in the UK for over 75 years. They take traditional recipes and evolve them for today, using sustainable cocoa and the best quality ingredients.
  • CRISPY WAFER CENTRE Smothered in silky smooth milk chocolate
  • Pack size: 172G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Milk Chocolate (65%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Maize Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Soya Flour, Sunflower Oil, Water, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).

Milk Chocolate Contains: Cocoa Solids 31% minimum, Milk Solids 17% minimum.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

172g e (8 x 21.5g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2207kJ / 528kcal486kJ / 116kcal
Fat28.3g6.2g
Saturates17.8g3.9g
Carbohydrate60.8g13.4g
Sugars46.2g10.2g
Fibre2.0g0.4g
Protein6.5g1.4g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
View all Chocolate Biscuit Bars & Mini Biscuits

16 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

I tried these for the first time this week and rea

5 stars

I tried these for the first time this week and really enjoyed them. I was amazed at how nice they are much nicer than Kat Kat and a lot cheaper too. Well done Tesco , please don’t change them!

10/10

5 stars

these are as good if not better than the branded ones , just an added thought maybe add different flavours to some more

Genuinely better than the branded version

5 stars

This is one of those gems in the Tesco branded range. The slightly higher chocolate to wafer ratio and the richer (more cocoa/less sugar) chocolate creates a balance that is more than the sum of its parts.Please don't mess with this product ...I would buy this in preference to the branded one, even if they were the same price!

Very good value

5 stars

Very good value

Husband loves them

5 stars

Husband loves them

Dare you to eat just one!

5 stars

Too nice, much better than the famous finger biscuits. Advice would be to everyone, just try em!!

Would prefer dark chocolate, but handy for quick s

4 stars

Would prefer dark chocolate, but handy for quick short snack

Almost exactly the same as KitKats

5 stars

I was expecting these to be filled with a wafer-like biscuit and covered in a chocolate-style substance (that may or may not have had an encounter with both a dairy cow and a cocoa tree). But, they tasted almost as good as KitKats. In fact if you didn't know they were a cheap version, and hadn't seen the wrapper you probably wouldn't notice that they aren't KitKats.

We think they are just as good as a well known bra

5 stars

We think they are just as good as a well known brand ! Possibly better.

AMAZING FOR THE PRICE!!!!!!!!!

5 stars

Tastes exactly like Kit Kat version, if not better! Save your money friEnnnnnds!

1-10 of 16 reviews

