Tunnocks Milk Chocolate Caramel Wafer 240G

£ 1.55
£0.65/100g
Each Biscuit (30g) Contains
  • Energy562 kJ 134 kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates3.8g
    19%
  • Sugars10.4g
    12%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1873 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate Caramel Wafer Biscuit
  • Also available in Dark Chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 240g

Information

Ingredients

Caramel 50% (Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Flavouring, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin (E322)), Milk Chocolate 33% (Sugar, Cocoa Solids (min 25%), Milk Solids (min 14%), Blend of Palm Oil and Shea Butter Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin (E322), Flavouring), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Coconut Oil, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin (E322)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry, cool place

Name and address

  • Thomas Tunnock Ltd,
  • 34 Old Mill Road,
  • Uddingston,
  • G71 7HH,
  • Scotland.

Net Contents

8 x 30g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit 30gReference Intakes*% RI*
Energy 1873 kJ562 kJ8400 kJ
-448 kcal134 kcal2000 kcal7%
Fat 17.4g5.2g70g7%
Saturates 12.7g3.8g20g19%
Carbohydrate 69.2g20.8g260g8%
Sugars 34.7g10.4g90g12%
Fibre 2.5g0.7g--
Protein 3.6g1.1g50g2%
Salt 0.67g0.2g6g3%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

You have to try these for yourself

5 stars

OMG these are the best wafer biscuits I've ever tasted like ever. Wow are they made by magic or wafer fairies?

