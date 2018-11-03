Tunnocks Milk Chocolate Caramel Wafer 240G

You have to try these for yourself
OMG these are the best wafer biscuits I've ever tasted like ever. Wow are they made by magic or wafer fairies?
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1873 kJ
Caramel 50% (Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Kernel Oil, Flavouring, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin (E322)), Milk Chocolate 33% (Sugar, Cocoa Solids (min 25%), Milk Solids (min 14%), Blend of Palm Oil and Shea Butter Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin (E322), Flavouring), Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Coconut Oil, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin (E322)
Store in a dry, cool place
8 x 30g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Biscuit 30g
|Reference Intakes*
|% RI*
|Energy
|1873 kJ
|562 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|448 kcal
|134 kcal
|2000 kcal
|7%
|Fat
|17.4g
|5.2g
|70g
|7%
|Saturates
|12.7g
|3.8g
|20g
|19%
|Carbohydrate
|69.2g
|20.8g
|260g
|8%
|Sugars
|34.7g
|10.4g
|90g
|12%
|Fibre
|2.5g
|0.7g
|-
|-
|Protein
|3.6g
|1.1g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.67g
|0.2g
|6g
|3%
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019