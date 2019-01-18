By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kinder Bueno White 39G

Kinder Bueno White 39G
Per bar (19.5g):
  • Energy465 kJ 111 kcal
Product Description

  • White Chocolate Covered Wafer with Smooth Milky and Hazelnut Filling
  • Milk and hazelnuts
  • Pack size: 39g

Information

Ingredients

White Chocolate 28% (Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Hazelnuts (5%), Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Starch, Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Sunflower Oil, Whey Proteins (Milk), Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings, Salt, Total Milk Constituents: 21.5%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight

Distributor address

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

19.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar 19.5 g% RI* per bar
Energy kJ/kcal2387/572465/1116%
Fat g35.9710%
of which Saturates g16.83.317%
Carbohydrates g5310.34%
of which Sugars g43.68.59%
Protein g8.81.74%
Salt g0.3560.0691%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---

Delicious, white ones taste so much better than th

5 stars

Delicious, white ones taste so much better than the originals

