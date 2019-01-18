Kinder Bueno White 39G

Delicious, white ones taste so much better than th
Delicious, white ones taste so much better than the originals
White Chocolate 28% (Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whole Milk Powder, Hazelnuts (5%), Whey Powder (Milk), Wheat Starch, Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Sunflower Oil, Whey Proteins (Milk), Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavourings, Salt, Total Milk Constituents: 21.5%
Store in a cool dry place, away from direct sunlight
19.5g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per bar 19.5 g
|% RI* per bar
|Energy kJ/kcal
|2387/572
|465/111
|6%
|Fat g
|35.9
|7
|10%
|of which Saturates g
|16.8
|3.3
|17%
|Carbohydrates g
|53
|10.3
|4%
|of which Sugars g
|43.6
|8.5
|9%
|Protein g
|8.8
|1.7
|4%
|Salt g
|0.356
|0.069
|1%
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
