Blue Riband Dark Chocolate Wafer Bars 6 x 17.5g

£1.25

£1.19/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each bar contains
Energy
381kJ
91kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
5.2g

high

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.8g

high

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.6g

high

7%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2178kJ

Six crisp wafer biscuits covered in dark chocolate (45%).BLUE RIBAND® supports improving the lives of cocoa farmers and quality of cocoa through the Nestle Cocoa Plan® and by working with the Rainforest Alliance.Nestlé Cocoa Plan is supporting farmers for better chocolate. Nestlé and the Rainforest Alliance work together to help improve the lives of cocoa farmers and the quality of their product.Find out more at ra.orgFind more about our projects at: www.nestlecocoaplan.comGood to remember: enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures
Delight your senses with our BLUE RIBAND® Dark Chocolate Biscuit Bar, consisting of four layers of crisp wafer and creamy praline covered in smooth dark chocolate. This multipack contains 6 individually wrapped BLUE RIBAND® Dark Chocolate Biscuit Bars.BLUE RIBAND® was first launched in 1936 by Gray Dunn, which was then acquired by Rowntree's and subsequently by Nestle in 1988, and continues to be a real family favourite.BLUE RIBAND® Dark contains only 91 calories per bar, making it a great lunchbox treat or a late evening snack. Our delicious biscuit bars are made with 100% certified sustainable cocoa from the Nestlé Cocoa Plan and contain no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives.
Why not try the New BLUE RIBAND® Hazelnut Biscuit Bar?
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa® Reg. trademark of Société de Produits Nestlé S.A.
Nestlé® Good food, Good life™
Six individually wrapped crisp wafer biscuits covered in dark chocolate91 calories per bar, making it a great lunchbox treat or a late evening snack.No artificial colours, flavours or preservativesSuitable for vegetariansRainforest Alliance Certified cocoa
Pack size: 105G

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Starch, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder Product (Milk), Butterfat (Milk), Emulsifiers (Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Flavourings

Allergy Information

May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Soya.

Number of uses

Contains 6 servings

Net Contents

6 x 17.5g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Know your serving1 Bar = 1 Serving

